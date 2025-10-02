World champion ruled out of grand prix as team announce replacement decision

MotoGP team Aprilia Racing have confirmed their verdict over replacing 2024 champion Jorge Martin at this weekend's grand prix after a recent injury.

Last time out, Martin picked up a broken right collarbone after an incident during the Japanese Grand Prix sprint race, returning to his home country of Spain to undergo surgery.

Ahead of the next race in the 2025 championship, his team have announced that the surgery went successfully, but that he will not be racing in this weekend’s Indonesian Grand Prix at Mandalika.

MotoGP Medical Director Angel Charte also revealed that the 27-year-old will now have to play the waiting game for his return, with rehab to begin soon.

"Jorge Martín’s surgery was successfully completed. It was a complex procedure due to the fracture presenting three fragments, which were successfully fixed with screws in the middle-distal third of the fracture and a support plate to prevent displacement.

"Recovery times are still uncertain; we cannot give an exact date for his return, but rehabilitation will begin as soon as possible," his statement read.

Will Aprilla replace Jorge Martin for this weekend's MotoGP race?

This incident marks the fourth time Martin was hospitalised this year alone, having been rushed to hospital after crashing in Sepang during testing back in February.

As he once again turns his focus to recovery, Aprilla Racing have chosen to not select a replacement for this weekend's event.

The team's test and reserve rider Lorenzo Savadori appears to be unavailable, as MotoGP confirmed: "Martín will not be replaced for the Indonesian GP."

As a result, Martin's Aprilla Racing team-mate Marco Bezzecchi will represent the team alone this weekend after also picking up injuries in Japan.

During Martin's crash he managed to take out Bezzecchi, who has reassured fans that he is feeling better after his own 'complicated' recovery following the crash in Japan.

