World champion sent to hospital after horror testing crash

A world champion racer has been sent to hospital due to injuries sustained after a horror crash during pre-season testing.

2024 MotoGP champion Jorge Martin had taken to the track in Sepang, Malaysia as part of testing ahead of the 2025 season which is set to commence in Thailand next month.

The reigning champion recently made the switch to race with Aprilia Racing for 2025, after winning last year's title with Prima Pramac Racing, becoming the first independent team rider to win the premier class title in the MotoGP era.

Heading into the new season, Martin is expected to be challenged by Marc Marquez who will ride a factory Ducati as he chases a seventh world championship that will tie him with legend of the sport, Valentino Rossi.

It would take some doing to beat the record for the most championship titles in the sport however, as that is still held by Giacomo Agostini, who won 15 in total across his career with eight in the premier class.

MotoGP will return with the 2025 season opener in March

Jorge Martin suffers major injuries in MotoGP crash

As preparations for the 2025 season got underway, the Spanish racer was rushed to hospital after crashing in Sepang.

The 27-year-old was just hours into the pre-season testing when he was flung off his Aprilia, smacking the track at force with an awkward landing which has now left him seeking urgent medical care.

According to a post on 'X' from motorsport broadcaster Tom Gaymor, Martin suffered fractured bones and would be flying back to Europe for surgery.

