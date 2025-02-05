close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
World champion sent to hospital after horror testing crash

World champion sent to hospital after horror testing crash

World champion sent to hospital after horror testing crash

World champion sent to hospital after horror testing crash

A world champion racer has been sent to hospital due to injuries sustained after a horror crash during pre-season testing.

2024 MotoGP champion Jorge Martin had taken to the track in Sepang, Malaysia as part of testing ahead of the 2025 season which is set to commence in Thailand next month.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari announce RETURN as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled

READ MORE: Christian and Geri Horner set for huge change after 2024 controversy

The reigning champion recently made the switch to race with Aprilia Racing for 2025, after winning last year's title with Prima Pramac Racing, becoming the first independent team rider to win the premier class title in the MotoGP era.

Heading into the new season, Martin is expected to be challenged by Marc Marquez who will ride a factory Ducati as he chases a seventh world championship that will tie him with legend of the sport, Valentino Rossi.

It would take some doing to beat the record for the most championship titles in the sport however, as that is still held by Giacomo Agostini, who won 15 in total across his career with eight in the premier class.

To commemorate Marquez’s time as a Red Bull athlete, click here to buy the official MotoGP 2024 cap.

MotoGP will return with the 2025 season opener in March

READ MORE: Ferrari FINALLY drop Hamilton 2025 merch

Jorge Martin suffers major injuries in MotoGP crash

As preparations for the 2025 season got underway, the Spanish racer was rushed to hospital after crashing in Sepang.

The 27-year-old was just hours into the pre-season testing when he was flung off his Aprilia, smacking the track at force with an awkward landing which has now left him seeking urgent medical care.

According to a post on 'X' from motorsport broadcaster Tom Gaymor, Martin suffered fractured bones and would be flying back to Europe for surgery.

READ MORE: Hamilton CRUSHES Leclerc as Ferrari test times revealed

Related

Ferrari Christian Horner Daniel Ricciardo F1 Headlines MotoGP
F1 team announce NEW partnership for 2025
Latest F1 News

F1 team announce NEW partnership for 2025

  • February 3, 2025 11:57
Hamilton TALKS confirmed in shock signing plans away from Ferrari
F1 Off The Track

Hamilton TALKS confirmed in shock signing plans away from Ferrari

  • December 27, 2024 18:56

Latest News

Pre-season testing

World champion sent to hospital after horror testing crash

  • 36 minutes ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari announce F1 driver RETURN as Ricciardo switch verdict unveiled

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Hamilton replacement reveals INCREDIBLE tribute to F1 legend

  • Today 13:42
F1 2025

Formula 1 2025 Calendar: Dates and start times of EVERY grand prix

  • Today 12:57
Latest F1 News

Ferrari drop driver BOMBSHELL as axed F1 star return confirmed

  • Today 11:51
F1 News & Gossip

Newey gets Aston Martin BOOST as team announce new signing

  • Today 10:57
More news

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x