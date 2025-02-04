Ferrari FINALLY drop Hamilton 2025 merch

Ferrari Formula 1 team have finally revealed the highly-anticipated release of their official 2025 merchandise, with the first team kit featuring Lewis Hamilton's legendary driver number now available to purchase.

The legend of the sport has now joined the Scuderia after opting to leave Mercedes in 2024 following 12 years with the team where he earned six of his seven world championship titles.

The 40-year-old will now try his hand at racing in red, hoping the change of scenery will be exactly what was missing to revitalise his chances of earning a record-breaking eighth title.

Hamilton joins Ferrari star Charles Leclerc, with 2025 marking the Monegasque driver’s seventh season with the iconic Italian outfit, where he is no stranger to racing alongside a champion, having partnered Sebastian Vettel in both 2019 and 2020.

Whilst Leclerc’s name is no stranger to the back of a Ferrari polo shirt, his 2025 merchandise will be given an upgrade with returning sponsors HP, and Shell featuring prominently on the stylish pinstripe polo, alongside the iconic prancing horse.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton make up the Ferrari F1 2025 lineup

F1 fans can now purchase official Hamilton Ferrari merchandise

Ferrari Hamilton and Leclerc 2025 merch out now

The Scuderia have opted for a gorgeous cherry red shade for this season's team kit, and as well as the sleek polo shirt, the official Ferrari site now sells the latest edition of their driver caps, with both Hamilton and Leclerc's available to pre-order.

Say hello to our new Team Kit for ‘25 😍 pic.twitter.com/0YUfhj3BQ4 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 4, 2025

