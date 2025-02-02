Hamilton secures VICTORY as Leclerc crushed in first Ferrari showdown

Lewis Hamilton has secured a huge victory over Charles Leclerc during their first showdown as team-mates in the latest poll offered to GPFans’ readers.

The Ferrari pair made their official debut as a driver duo in January, following Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at Maranello as the pair showcased their new red race suits for 2025.

Hamilton and Leclerc are expected to be an evenly matched lineup at Ferrari, offering a tantalising prospect of a title fight if they are rewarded with a race winning car.

Ahead of their 2025 race debut, both drivers have completed tests for Ferrari in Barcelona, where they unveiled more than just their pure speed.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have made their debut as Ferrari team-mates

Will Charles Leclerc get the better of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025?

Hamilton and Leclerc unveil 2025 F1 helmet designs

Hamilton and Leclerc also revealed their fresh helmet designs for 2025, with Leclerc opting for the red and white of the Monaco flag for the upcoming season.

On the other hand, Hamilton returned to the yellow colour scheme he displayed on his McLaren and Mercedes debuts, in an old-school theme for the champion.

Hamilton has begun a streak of repeating old habits upon his move to a new team, after crashing during testing with Ferrari in Barcelona earlier this week.

In fact, Hamilton has crashed during every testing session with a new team during his F1 career, having done the same at McLaren and Mercedes in the past, before going on to win the drivers' title the following year on both occasions as well.

So, could his lucky yellow helmet continue the trend of success with a new team?

In GPFans’ recent poll we asked F1 fans which was their favourite of the new designs, with Hamilton securing his first huge victory over Leclerc in their debut showdown.

A staggering 79 per cent of fans voted for Hamilton’s yellow helmet, in a major boost for the new Ferrari star, with Leclerc meanwhile only enjoying 21 per cent of the vote in a first crushing defeat against the seven-time champion.

The team-mates will next return to the track in Barcelona in the SF-24 for Pirelli’s 2026 tyre test on February 4 and 5, before stepping into the 2025 challenger in Bahrain for vital pre-season testing from February 26-28.

