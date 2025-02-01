Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement
Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement
Former Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed a stunning new destination in an announcement ahead of the upcoming 2025 season.
The Aussie star was axed from the pinnacle of motorsport midway through 2024, having failed to live up to the expectations of the Red Bull F1 family.
F1 HEADLINES: Shock Perez move proposed as staggering Mercedes deal completed
READ MORE: Red Bull star's ENGAGEMENT 'announced' as secret details unveiled
Ricciardo, who got his start in the sport thanks to Red Bull, had dipped in and out of the racing family since joining their junior ranks back in 2008 but was sacked from junior team VCARB last year.
The fan-favourite then caused quite a stir online by teasing retirement following his exit, with it appearing unlikely that he would return to F1 in the future in a full-time seat.
The 35-year-old was replaced at RB by Liam Lawson, who has since gone on to be promoted to race alongside Max Verstappen at the main team for 2025.
Click here to buy the unofficial Danny Ric vintage style racing graphic tee.
READ MORE: Astonishing details of Ricciardo's F1 COMEBACK revealed
Ricciardo 'opens' new destination in latest merch release
Whilst a return to F1 appears off the cards for 2025, at least, the racing star's own merchandise brand Enchante revealed a new collection with a series of posts via the store's Instagram announcing their latest line, 'Enchante chalet'.
It seems a new season has arrived for Ricciardo and Enchante already, with the brand's website declaring: "chalet season has arrived".
The popular brand is well-traveled and even featured at the Las Vegas GP last year in the form of a pop-up store, despite Ricciardo no longer racing in F1 at the time of the event.
Enchante's latest collection is just in time to catch the winter weather with Ricciardo's merch drop featuring nightwear, comfy crewnecks and stylish graphic tees which are all perfect if you wish to rep the former driver without having to pick the side of any of his former teams.
The Drive to Survive star reimagined his personal merch line in January 2023 after renaming the brand which was formerly known as Ric3 in a nod to the star's driver number which has followed him from team to team throughout his F1 career.
Click here to purchase the relaxed McLaren graphic tee, featuring Ricciardo's signature driver number, '3'.
READ MORE: Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo reveals NEW destination in stunning season announcement
- 44 minutes ago
Red Bull in F1 shakeup as permanent driver change confirmed
- 1 hour ago
Horner breaks silence after SHOCK F1 axe
- 2 hours ago
Red Bull star's ENGAGEMENT 'announced' as secret details unveiled
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Shock Perez move proposed as staggering Mercedes deal completed
- Today 18:39
Wolff reveals new role at Mercedes after brutal jibe about F1 star
- Today 17:59