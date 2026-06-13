24 Hours of Le Mans: How to watch live and FREE
24 Hours of Le Mans: How to watch live and FREE
Here's how you can watch the action from Le Mans!
Former F1 star Kevin Magnussen starts from pole position for the 94th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, and here's how you can watch it.
The event is one of the most iconic races in motorsport, and makes up part of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) schedule.
Proceedings for the 2026 edition of the prestigious endurance event got underway on Wednesday, kicking off the track action with two practice sessions and opening qualifying.
On Thursday, the two-part Hyperpole session then set the grid for the 2026 edition of the classic event on the Circuit de la Sarthe in north-west France, before the drivers got to grips with the overnight conditions during a final practice session after dark.
The #15 BMW M Team WRT outfit will start the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours from pole, a team that features recent F1 star Magnussen alongside Raffaele Marciello and Dries Vanthoor.
The 94th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans then officially gets underway on Saturday, June 13, with plenty of former F1 stars due to take to the track.
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What time is the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans race on?
The race gets underway at 4pm local time (CEST), and will not finish until the same time on Sunday, June 14.
See below for the times converted to your region.
24 Hours of Le Mans 2026 Session Times
Race - Saturday, June 13, 2026
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|16:00 Saturday
|British Summer Time (BST)
|15:00 Saturday
|United States (ET)
|10:00 Saturday
|United States (CT)
|09:00 Saturday
|United States (PT)
|07:00 Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|11:00 Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|22:00 Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|23:30 Saturday
|Australia (AET)
|00:00 Sunday
|Mexico (CST)
|08:00 Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|23:00 Saturday
|China (CST)
|22:00 Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|16:00 Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|17:00 Saturday
|India (IST)
|19:30 Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|22:00 Saturday
|Turkey (TRT)
|17:00 Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|18:00 Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|17:00 Saturday
How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans
For those in the UK, you can watch the race via the official WEC website, for £17.99 for the full 24 hours of live coverage.
If you are based in Indonesia, however, the race is able to be viewed for free on YouTube, with a live stream being provided.
The same can be said for if you are based in Brazil, with Grande Premio offering three live streams for the start, mid-race and the end of the race.
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