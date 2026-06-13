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Shwartzman in the 24 Hours of Le Mans

24 Hours of Le Mans: How to watch live and FREE

Shwartzman in the 24 Hours of Le Mans — Photo: © IMAGO

24 Hours of Le Mans: How to watch live and FREE

Here's how you can watch the action from Le Mans!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Former F1 star Kevin Magnussen starts from pole position for the 94th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, and here's how you can watch it.

The event is one of the most iconic races in motorsport, and makes up part of the World Endurance Championship (WEC) schedule.

Proceedings for the 2026 edition of the prestigious endurance event got underway on Wednesday, kicking off the track action with two practice sessions and opening qualifying.

On Thursday, the two-part Hyperpole session then set the grid for the 2026 edition of the classic event on the Circuit de la Sarthe in north-west France, before the drivers got to grips with the overnight conditions during a final practice session after dark.

The #15 BMW M Team WRT outfit will start the 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours from pole, a team that features recent F1 star Magnussen alongside Raffaele Marciello and Dries Vanthoor.

The 94th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans then officially gets underway on Saturday, June 13, with plenty of former F1 stars due to take to the track.

F1 HEADLINES: Monaco Grand Prix result could change again as Mercedes call in the lawyers

What time is the 2026 24 Hours of Le Mans race on?

The race gets underway at 4pm local time (CEST), and will not finish until the same time on Sunday, June 14.

See below for the times converted to your region.

24 Hours of Le Mans 2026 Session Times

Race - Saturday, June 13, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)16:00 Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)15:00 Saturday
United States (ET)10:00 Saturday
United States (CT)09:00 Saturday
United States (PT)07:00 Saturday
Brazil (BRT)11:00 Saturday
Australia (AWST)22:00 Saturday
Australia (ACT)23:30 Saturday
Australia (AET)00:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)08:00 Saturday
Japan (JST)23:00 Saturday
China (CST)22:00 Saturday
South Africa (SAST)16:00 Saturday
Egypt (EEST)17:00 Saturday
India (IST)19:30 Saturday
Singapore (SGT)22:00 Saturday
Turkey (TRT)17:00 Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)18:00 Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)17:00 Saturday

How to watch 24 Hours of Le Mans

For those in the UK, you can watch the race via the official WEC website, for £17.99 for the full 24 hours of live coverage.

If you are based in Indonesia, however, the race is able to be viewed for free on YouTube, with a live stream being provided.

The same can be said for if you are based in Brazil, with Grande Premio offering three live streams for the start, mid-race and the end of the race.

Stream your favourite content with ExpressVPN and enjoy smooth, uninterrupted viewing. Click here to sign up to a secure network now.

Please note if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 chief Wolff calls lawyer over Monaco GP penalty controversy

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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24 Hours of Le Mans World Endurance Championship

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