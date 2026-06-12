Sky Sports F1 star Jamie Chadwick makes history at 24 Hours of Le Mans

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Jamie Chadwick is the first woman to take the wheel in the top class of endurance

Racer and Sky Sports F1 presenter Jamie Chadwick has made history at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race.

The 24-hour race around the Circuit des 24 Heures du Mans takes place this weekend, with practice and qualifying happening in the next couple of days before the main event starts on Saturday June 13.

And when Chadwick took to the track on Tuesday for a test drive in a hypercar, the Brit became the first female racer to take the wheel in the top class of endurance racing.

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Three-time W Series champion Chadwick is the reserve driver for the Genesis Magma Racing team, and completed five laps of the 13.6 kilometre track.

Chadwick is hoping to one day compete in the hypercar class on a more permanent basis, and described this latest test as 'a step in the right direction', following on from her exceptional performances in the European Le Mans Series - LMP2 class.

"It was incredible," she declared in a recent interview. "I think it’s only a question of time before we see many women on the Hypercar grid at Le Mans. I hope so. It’s a step in the right direction anyway."

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Doriane Pin tops LMP2 billing

While Chadwick was busy testing in the hypercar class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, another female racing star was topping the pile in the LMP2 class.

2025 F1 Academy champion Doriane Pin was fastest in the class in both practice and first qualifying.

Pin is a development driver with the Mercedes F1 team, and recently stepped into the 2021 W12 for her first official test in an F1 car, completing 76 laps.

And she is now a good bet to take the victory in the LMP2 class at Le Mans, racing the #30 Oreca 07-Gibson alongside Richard Verschoor and Julien Andlauer.

It is Pin's first appearance at La Sarthe since 2023, and she comes into the event off the back of a very impressive start to the European Le Mans season.

Pin's Duqueine Team lead the standings in the LMP2 Pro-Am class, after securing back-to-back podiums and third place finishes at the opening rounds in Barcelona and Le Castellet.

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