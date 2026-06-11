The F1 stars competing for glory at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans
The F1 stars competing for glory at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans
You may recognise quite a few faces at this year's iconic endurance event
It's a busy time of year in motorsport and this week, racing fans get to look forward to not just the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, but also the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Proceedings for the 2026 edition of the prestigious endurance event got underway on Wednesday, June 10, kicking off the track action with two practice sessions and opening qualifying.
On Thursday, the two-part Hyperpole session will then set the grid for the 2026 edition of the classic event on the Circuit de la Sarthe in north-west France, before this year's drivers get to grips with the overnight conditions during a final practice session after dark.
The 94th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans then begins on Saturday, June 13 at 4pm local time (CEST) and will run overnight into Sunday afternoon.
Once again the field will be made up of 186 drivers, and for any F1 fans planning to tune in, you may be surprised at the amount of familiar faces and names that will crop up on the running order.
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The famous event which this year takes place between June 10 and June 14 marks the third round of the WEC calendar following last month's six hours of Spa-Francorchamps.
Ferrari return to the circuit as reigning champions with former F1 star Robert Kubica achieving a remarkable victory last year alongside team-mates Phil Hanson and Yifei Ye.
The Ferrari AF Corse team of Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi closed out the top three in 2025 having claimed victory in 2023, and all of the aforementioned drivers are returning to represent Ferrari once again in 2026.
Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2021 claiming his one and only grand prix victory with Sauber BMW at the 2008 Hungarian GP.
He also drove for Renault, Williams and Alfa Romeo and even signed a pre-contract to join the Scuderia for the 2012 campaign prior to a severe rally crash that interrupted his racing career and left him with life-threatening injuries.
Like many former F1 stars, Kubica now enjoys a career in endurance racing, and the Polish driver will be far from the only entry in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans who also boasts experience in F1.
Below is a table of all the former F1 stars competing in this year's endurance spectacle. Click here to view the full entry list as confirmed by the FIA-governed WEC series.
|Driver
|Car
|Class
|Past F1 teams
|F1 starts
|Kamui Kobayashi
|#7 Toyota GR010
|Hypercar
|Toyota, Sauber, Caterham
|75
|Nyck de Vries
|#7 Toyota GR010
|Hypercar
|AlphaTauri
|11
|Sebastien Buemi
|#8 Toyota GR010
|Hypercar
|Toro Rosso
|55
|Brendon Hartley
|#8 Toyota GR010
|Hypercar
|Toro Rosso
|25
|Will Stevens
|#12 Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|Caterham, Marussia
|18
|Andre Lotterer
|#17 Genesis GMR-001
|Hypercar
|Caterham
|1
|Sebastien Bourdais
|#38 Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|Toro Rosso
|27
|Jack Aitken
|#38 Cadillac V-Series.R
|Hypercar
|Williams
|1
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|#51 Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|Sauber/Alfa Romeo
|62
|Robert Kubica
|#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P
|Hypercar
|BMW, Renault, Williams, Alfa Romeo
|99
|Paul di Resta
|#93 Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|Force India, Williams
|59
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|#93 Peugeot 9X8
|Hypercar
|McLaren
|41
|Jack Doohan
|#24 Nielsen Oreca 07
|LMP2
|Alpine
|7
|Pietro Fittipaldi
|#26 Vector Oreca 07
|LMP2
|Haas
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|#88 Proton Ford Mustang GT3
|LMGT3
|Williams
|36
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