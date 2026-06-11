The F1 stars competing for glory at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans

You may recognise quite a few faces at this year's iconic endurance event

It's a busy time of year in motorsport and this week, racing fans get to look forward to not just the F1 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, but also the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Proceedings for the 2026 edition of the prestigious endurance event got underway on Wednesday, June 10, kicking off the track action with two practice sessions and opening qualifying.

On Thursday, the two-part Hyperpole session will then set the grid for the 2026 edition of the classic event on the Circuit de la Sarthe in north-west France, before this year's drivers get to grips with the overnight conditions during a final practice session after dark.

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The 94th edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans then begins on Saturday, June 13 at 4pm local time (CEST) and will run overnight into Sunday afternoon.

Once again the field will be made up of 186 drivers, and for any F1 fans planning to tune in, you may be surprised at the amount of familiar faces and names that will crop up on the running order.

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Which F1 drivers are competing in 2026 Le Mans 24 Hours?

The famous event which this year takes place between June 10 and June 14 marks the third round of the WEC calendar following last month's six hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Ferrari return to the circuit as reigning champions with former F1 star Robert Kubica achieving a remarkable victory last year alongside team-mates Phil Hanson and Yifei Ye.

The Ferrari AF Corse team of Antonio Giovinazzi, James Calado and Alessandro Pier Guidi closed out the top three in 2025 having claimed victory in 2023, and all of the aforementioned drivers are returning to represent Ferrari once again in 2026.

Kubica raced in F1 between 2006 and 2021 claiming his one and only grand prix victory with Sauber BMW at the 2008 Hungarian GP.

He also drove for Renault, Williams and Alfa Romeo and even signed a pre-contract to join the Scuderia for the 2012 campaign prior to a severe rally crash that interrupted his racing career and left him with life-threatening injuries.

Like many former F1 stars, Kubica now enjoys a career in endurance racing, and the Polish driver will be far from the only entry in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans who also boasts experience in F1.

Below is a table of all the former F1 stars competing in this year's endurance spectacle. Click here to view the full entry list as confirmed by the FIA-governed WEC series.

Le Mans 24 Hours 2026 F1 driver entry list Driver Car Class Past F1 teams F1 starts Kamui Kobayashi #7 Toyota GR010 Hypercar Toyota, Sauber, Caterham 75 Nyck de Vries #7 Toyota GR010 Hypercar AlphaTauri 11 Sebastien Buemi #8 Toyota GR010 Hypercar Toro Rosso 55 Brendon Hartley #8 Toyota GR010 Hypercar Toro Rosso 25 Will Stevens #12 Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar Caterham, Marussia 18 Andre Lotterer #17 Genesis GMR-001 Hypercar Caterham 1 Sebastien Bourdais #38 Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar Toro Rosso 27 Jack Aitken #38 Cadillac V-Series.R Hypercar Williams 1 Antonio Giovinazzi #51 Ferrari 499P Hypercar Sauber/Alfa Romeo 62 Robert Kubica #83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P Hypercar BMW, Renault, Williams, Alfa Romeo 99 Paul di Resta #93 Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar Force India, Williams 59 Stoffel Vandoorne #93 Peugeot 9X8 Hypercar McLaren 41 Jack Doohan #24 Nielsen Oreca 07 LMP2 Alpine 7 Pietro Fittipaldi #26 Vector Oreca 07 LMP2 Haas 2 Logan Sargeant #88 Proton Ford Mustang GT3 LMGT3 Williams 36

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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