F1 News Today: Christian Horner excited about new job as Mercedes replace Antonelli

Christian Horner is excited by his new job as he takes on his first major role since F1.

The former Red Bull chief has released a statement after moving into a role in sports, but not in F1.

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Kimi Antonelli replaced in Mercedes F1 driver change at Barcelona Grand Prix

Mercedes will hand their dominant F1 car to their third driver at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix this weekend off the back of another storming win from Kimi Antonelli.

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The Italian led every lap of the Monaco Grand Prix to claim his fifth consecutive F1 victory, increasing his lead to 66 points in front of nearest challenger Lewis Hamilton.

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Antonelli was a brilliant winner of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed as FIA schedule official hearing

The result of Sunday's controversial Monaco Grand Prix could yet be changed with the FIA scheduling a right to review hearing for Barcelona on Thursday.

The news comes after the spate of pitlane penalties being handed to drivers during a wild 78-lap race in the principality.

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Max Verstappen 'victim' of F1 2026 regulations according to F1 insider

Max Verstappen has fallen victim to the new engine regulations for Formula 1 in 2026, according to a prominent F1 insider.

The four-time world champion again fell foul of the sport's complex new procedures at the Monaco Grand Prix.

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The real reason Toto Wolff pulled out of Alpine purchase

Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore has revealed what triggered a change of heart for Mercedes and their team principal Toto Wolff, causing them to pull out of a deal to purchase the Otro Capital stake in the squad.

Otro Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that whose sports focus has seen them invest in Alpine F1 team since 2023.

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Lewis Hamilton claps back at critics after Monaco Grand Prix super show: 'I still have it'

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton backed up comments he made after qualifying on Saturday by putting in another brilliant performance at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton secured second place in Monaco behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli, who claimed his fifth successive grand prix win.

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Aston Martin insider admits no light at the end of the tunnel yet for F1 crisis team

Pedro de la Rosa has admitted that he doesn't yet see the light at the end of the tunnel for his Aston Martin team.

The team ambassador was picked out for Friday's press conference at the Monaco Grand Prix and, while he insisted that the coming update package will provide a boost, admitted that things are still tricky for Lawrence Stroll's team.

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The moment Kim Kardashian steals F1 Monaco GP winner Kimi Antonelli's towel

Kim Kardashian may have stolen the attention at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday but that's not all Lewis Hamilton's new romantic interest was pinching at Monte Carlo.

Speculation over Lewis Hamilton dating Kim Kardashian have been running wild since February, with a series of public outings together over the last few months.

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Kim Kardashian at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Sky F1 commentator David Croft to MISS Barcelona Grand Prix

Dreadful news for some F1 fans this week: David Croft will not be commentating for Sky Sports at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

The long-time voice of the sport on the channel will be having the weekend off as a run of six grands prix in eight weeks up continues, taking F1 up to its summer break.

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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