Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore has revealed what triggered a change of heart for Mercedes and their team principal Toto Wolff, causing them to pull out of a deal to purchase the Otro Capital stake in the squad.

Otro Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that whose sports focus has seen them invest in Alpine F1 team since 2023.

They own a 24 per cent share in the Enstone-based F1 team which they are now looking to sell, with ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner reported to be interested in acquiring the stake, as well as Mercedes and Toto Wolff.

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When the Silver Arrows first made their interest in the stake known, the idea was floated that it could simply have been Wolff's way of blocking a return to the paddock for former rival Horner.

But ahead of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, it was revealed that Mercedes had pulled out of the deal entirely, boosting Horner's chances of getting back onboard, should Renault allow it.

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Otro Capital pushed Wolff away with 'unfair' asking price

Alpine's executive advisor and de facto team boss Briatore provided an update on the situation following the news that Mercedes and Wolff had withdrawn their interest, revealing the real reason they had been put off.

In Friday's FIA team principal press conference ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Briatore understandably fielded a lot of questions regarding Alpine, Otro Capital, and its potential investors.

Asked if he could share his own understanding of why Wolff and Mercedes had pulled out of the deal, Briatore replied: "Very easy. The price was too high.

"At one point, the guys build up the different price and I think… Toto was very fair. I believe it."

The 76-year-old Italian businessman then pointed the finger at Otro for asking too much for their share, adding: "I don’t think the Otro people are fair. Toto, in all the negotiations was very fair."

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