The real reason Toto Wolff pulled out of Alpine purchase
The real reason Toto Wolff pulled out of Alpine purchase
Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore blames Otro Capital for Mercedes' withdrawal of interest
Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore has revealed what triggered a change of heart for Mercedes and their team principal Toto Wolff, causing them to pull out of a deal to purchase the Otro Capital stake in the squad.
Otro Capital is a New York-based private equity firm that whose sports focus has seen them invest in Alpine F1 team since 2023.
They own a 24 per cent share in the Enstone-based F1 team which they are now looking to sell, with ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner reported to be interested in acquiring the stake, as well as Mercedes and Toto Wolff.
When the Silver Arrows first made their interest in the stake known, the idea was floated that it could simply have been Wolff's way of blocking a return to the paddock for former rival Horner.
But ahead of the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, it was revealed that Mercedes had pulled out of the deal entirely, boosting Horner's chances of getting back onboard, should Renault allow it.
F1 HEADLINES: Brundle snubbed by Kim Kardashian as Monaco GP descends into farce
Otro Capital pushed Wolff away with 'unfair' asking price
Alpine's executive advisor and de facto team boss Briatore provided an update on the situation following the news that Mercedes and Wolff had withdrawn their interest, revealing the real reason they had been put off.
In Friday's FIA team principal press conference ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, Briatore understandably fielded a lot of questions regarding Alpine, Otro Capital, and its potential investors.
Asked if he could share his own understanding of why Wolff and Mercedes had pulled out of the deal, Briatore replied: "Very easy. The price was too high.
"At one point, the guys build up the different price and I think… Toto was very fair. I believe it."
The 76-year-old Italian businessman then pointed the finger at Otro for asking too much for their share, adding: "I don’t think the Otro people are fair. Toto, in all the negotiations was very fair."
F1 RESULTS: Monaco GP race times and positions
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton denies speeding charge as fans call for Kim Kardashian ban
- Today 12:02
Toto Wolff eyes Max Verstappen move as George Russell contract clause could be triggered
- Yesterday 20:14
Just in
Recommended by the editors
EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari F1 brake supplier confirms investigation this week after scathing Leclerc rant
Fernando Alonso rages at new F1 cars in astonishing outburst: 'They shouldn't compete'
The moment Kim Kardashian steals F1 Monaco GP winner Kimi Antonelli's towel
Adrian Newey breaks silence about Aston Martin F1 misery and reveals updates plan
Latest News
Max Verstappen 'victim' of F1 2026 regulations according to F1 insider
- 5 minutes ago
Martin Brundle issues brutal verdict as F1 court handles '30 cases' in one day
- 59 minutes ago
The real reason Toto Wolff pulled out of Alpine purchase
- 2 hours ago
F1 boss exasperated by Christian Horner talk with return expected
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton denies speeding charge as fans call for Kim Kardashian ban
- Today 12:02
Aston Martin insider admits no light at the end of the tunnel yet for F1 crisis team
- Today 11:57
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june