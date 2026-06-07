F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix times and positions
F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix times and positions
Find all the times and positions from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix here
F1 returns with the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, June 7, as the iconic street circuit marks the sixth round of the 2026 championship, currently led by Kimi Antonelli.
The Mercedes star put in the fastest lap at the very last second during Saturday's qualifying and as a result, claimed the most coveted pole position on the calendar.
Antonelli will be joined on the front row of Sunday's main event in the principality by Max Verstappen, with the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and home hero Charles Leclerc set to challenge them from the second row.
Lights out for the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place at 3pm local time (CEST) which is 2pm BST for those in the UK looking to tune into the popular event.
Check back to this page for the full results below on Sunday afternoon.
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F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026
The below results table will be filled out after all 78 laps of Sunday's Monaco GP have been completed, so be sure to check back then for the full times and finishing order.
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.
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