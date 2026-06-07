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Antonelli during FP3 in Monaco

F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix times and positions

Antonelli during FP3 in Monaco — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Monaco Grand Prix times and positions

Find all the times and positions from the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix here

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

F1 returns with the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, June 7, as the iconic street circuit marks the sixth round of the 2026 championship, currently led by Kimi Antonelli.

The Mercedes star put in the fastest lap at the very last second during Saturday's qualifying and as a result, claimed the most coveted pole position on the calendar.

Antonelli will be joined on the front row of Sunday's main event in the principality by Max Verstappen, with the Ferraris of Lewis Hamilton and home hero Charles Leclerc set to challenge them from the second row.

Lights out for the 2026 F1 Monaco Grand Prix takes place at 3pm local time (CEST) which is 2pm BST for those in the UK looking to tune into the popular event.

Check back to this page for the full results below on Sunday afternoon.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Hamilton denied fairytale Monaco pole as Ferrari star crashes

F1 Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2026

The below results table will be filled out after all 78 laps of Sunday's Monaco GP have been completed, so be sure to check back then for the full times and finishing order.

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Results
Position Driver Team Time/Status
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

READ MORE: Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix

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