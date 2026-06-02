F1 champion Lando Norris facing Monaco Grand Prix curse

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris is in need of a good result in Monaco. But the 2025 world champion isn't likely to get one, if the statistics are to be believed.

Norris won the 2025 championship from Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri, winning seven grands prix along the way, but the Brit has not won a single grand prix so far this year.

That means that he is currently sat down in fifth in the drivers' championship, already 73 points behind early leader Kimi Antonelli.

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If Norris harbours any hope of getting back into the championship fight then he must respond in Monaco next weekend, and put in a repeat of the performance that won him the event last year.

However, history could be against him, and a curse may be set to strike again in Monaco.

For the last 11 years, no driver has won the Monaco GP twice in a row, with the only two drivers to have won it more than once at all over that period being Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The last repeat winner at the circuit was Nico Rosberg, who won the race three times in a row in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

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Monaco Grand Prix Winners Since 2016 Year Driver Team 2025 Lando Norris McLaren 2024 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2022 Sergio Perez Red Bull 2021 Max Verstappen Red Bull 2020 Not Held (COVID-19) - 2019 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 2018 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 2017 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 2016 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

Who will take the 2026 Monaco GP victory?

With Norris out of contention due to the curse (I jest), Mercedes and Ferrari will both feel like 2026 could be their year in Monaco.

The bookmakers have Ferrari as the favourites because of their impressive speed in low-speed corners - an aspect that is crucial to success around the tight, winding streets of Monaco.

Both Norris and his boss Andrea Stella have made Ferrari favourites by virtue of the same thinking regarding their cornering speeds, while Sky Sports pundits David Croft and Jamie Chadwick also agreed on the Sky Sports F1 podcast.

So everything is seemingly pointing to a shootout between hometown hero Charles Leclerc and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton for the victory.

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