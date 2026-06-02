McLaren are celebrating their 1000th F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, except it's not
McLaren are celebrating their 1000th F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, except it's not
Why the Monaco GP isn't technically McLaren's 1000th race
It's a historic race for the McLaren F1 team at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, just don't look too far into it, ok.
You might have already seen, but McLaren are celebrating their 1000th race. They've even dropped a special livery in Monaco for the occasion.
Of course, it's in the traditional metallic papaya, but throughout the design there are nods to their history from their first race, victories, championship wins and even to the Triple Crown.
Alongside debuting the new livery, they also posted a video of iconic designs from previous eras, including their iconic red and white McLaren Marlboro to the silver chrome livery from Lewis Hamilton's championship winning year. The video culminated in the updated livery for Monaco, giving a true sense of history and evolution.
But we're nothing if not pedantic. So too are F1 fans. And we have quickly deciphered that it isn't technically McLaren's 1000th race in Monaco. It's their 999th.
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Why the Monaco Grand Prix isn't McLaren's 1000th race
The stats are in and in 2026, McLaren have only started four races in Australia, Japan, Miami and Canada.
That leaves them at 998 races in total throughout their history, making Monaco McLaren's 999th race start. So why are they saying that it's the 1000th?
It seems McLaren have included the Chinese Grand Prix in the count, despite the fact neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri started the race in Shanghai.
Piastri was wheeled off the grid with power unit issues, before Norris himself was unable to start the race due to different issues with their engine.
GPFans have contacted McLaren for comment as to why they have chosen to label the Monaco Grand Prix as their 1000th race.
60 years in the making ?#McLarenF1 | #1000thGP pic.twitter.com/tiVkUNbyOa— McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team (@McLarenF1) June 1, 2026
READ MORE: Piastri 'flattered' by Red Bull F1 interest
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