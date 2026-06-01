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Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025

Max Verstappen sees FIA penalty points completely wiped out

Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

Max Verstappen sees FIA penalty points completely wiped out

Verstappen was at risk of a ban last year

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

F1 champion Max Verstappen now has clean record with the FIA going into this week's Monaco Grand Prix.

It was only a year ago when Verstappen made headlines over a risk of a potential race ban. At the Spanish Grand Prix he acquired three penalty points when he intentionally crashed into George Russell, which took his penalty point total to 11 - just one away from a race ban.

Since then, however, Verstappen has been on his best behaviour, and with his penalty points acquired in 2024 all having expired heading into the 2026 season, he only had the remaining three from the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.

Now, as we enter June, Verstappen's three points from Barcelona have automatically been wiped from his record a year later on June 1.

This means that heading into Monaco, Verstappen joins George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar, Nico Hulkenberg, Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez on zero penalty points.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision

F1 driver penalty points after Canadian GP

Driver Team Penalty Points
Ollie Bearman Haas 8
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 5
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 5
Oscar Piastri McLaren 4
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 3
Alex Albon Williams 3
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 2
Carlos Sainz Williams 2
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 2
Pierre Gasly Alpine 2
Esteban Ocon Haas 1
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1
Franco Colapinto Alpine 1
Max Verstappen Red Bull 0
George Russell Mercedes 0
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
Isack Hadjar Red Bull 0
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 0
Lando Norris McLaren 0
Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0
Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0
Sergio Perez Cadillac 0

When is the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?

The next F1 race will take place around the iconic streets of Monte-Carlo for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.

After two back-to-back sprint weekends, we return to the customary free practice format on Friday and Saturday, with qualifying taking part later in the afternoon.

Lights out for the main race is at 15:00 local time (CEST) and 14:00 UK time (BST) on Sunday, June 7.

READ MORE: Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared

Related

F1 Red Bull Max Verstappen FIA Monaco Grand Prix

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