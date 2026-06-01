Max Verstappen sees FIA penalty points completely wiped out
Max Verstappen sees FIA penalty points completely wiped out
Verstappen was at risk of a ban last year
F1 champion Max Verstappen now has clean record with the FIA going into this week's Monaco Grand Prix.
It was only a year ago when Verstappen made headlines over a risk of a potential race ban. At the Spanish Grand Prix he acquired three penalty points when he intentionally crashed into George Russell, which took his penalty point total to 11 - just one away from a race ban.
Since then, however, Verstappen has been on his best behaviour, and with his penalty points acquired in 2024 all having expired heading into the 2026 season, he only had the remaining three from the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix.
Now, as we enter June, Verstappen's three points from Barcelona have automatically been wiped from his record a year later on June 1.
This means that heading into Monaco, Verstappen joins George Russell, Fernando Alonso, Isack Hadjar, Nico Hulkenberg, Lando Norris, Arvid Lindblad, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez on zero penalty points.
READ MORE: Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
F1 driver penalty points after Canadian GP
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|8
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|3
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|3
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|2
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|2
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|0
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|0
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|0
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|0
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
When is the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix?
The next F1 race will take place around the iconic streets of Monte-Carlo for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix.
After two back-to-back sprint weekends, we return to the customary free practice format on Friday and Saturday, with qualifying taking part later in the afternoon.
Lights out for the main race is at 15:00 local time (CEST) and 14:00 UK time (BST) on Sunday, June 7.
READ MORE: Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli issues Ferrari signing statement
Max Verstappen sees FIA penalty points completely wiped out
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could receive FIA lifeline in bid to catch Mercedes
Sky Sports star Martin Brundle is also the greatest F1 driver never to win a race
Latest News
Kimi Antonelli rated the sixth WORST driver in F1 as fans shocked by new 2026 list
- 32 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 star Kimi Antonelli issues Ferrari signing statement
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen sees FIA penalty points completely wiped out
- 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari could receive FIA lifeline in bid to catch Mercedes
- 2 hours ago
Sky Sports F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher gets married in lavish St Tropez ceremony
- 3 hours ago
George Russell facing humiliating Mercedes demotion as insider claims: 'This could escalate'
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Watch the finish LIVE as Max Verstappen team suffer major problem
- 17 may
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- Today 08:26