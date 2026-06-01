Sky Sports F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher gets married in lavish St Tropez ceremony

Former F1 star, brother of Michael Schumacher and Sky Sports Germany pundit, Ralf Schumacher, recently tied the knot with partner Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne in St Tropez.

Schumacher raced in F1 from 1997 until 2007, where he picked up six race wins, 27 podiums and six pole positions across his career, racing for teams such as Williams and Jordan.

In 2019, Schumacher joined Sky Sports Germany's team as a pundit and co-commentator, and frequently voices his opinions on the leading F1 topics on their podcast Backstage Boxengasse.

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The German announced in 2024 that he had been in a same-sex relationship with his partner Bousquet-Cassagne for two years and they confirmed their engagement February this year.

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Schumacher celebrates three-day wedding

Schumacher and Bousquet-Cassagne were pictured after the ceremony in matching navy suits, in what was said to be part of a three-day celebration.

It has also been reported that cameras from Sky and Wow were also present to film the entire wedding as part of a new documentary series following their lives called 'Ralf & Etienne: Wir sagen Ja'.

The documentary already airs every Thursday, with the wedding expected to be covered during the season finale, which is due to be broadcast on June 6.

Schumacher was previously married to Cora-Caroline Brinkmann and the pair tied the knot in 2001, before divorcing in 2015. Together they share a son, David Schumacher, who was born in 2001 and took part in this year's Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Reports suggest that David was to act as Schumacher's best man during the nuptials, but there has been no confirmation as to whether this was the case due to clashes in his racing schedule.

Appearing in the documentary himself, David said: “If I can’t come, that would be painful. Because this is hopefully my father’s last wedding!”

He also confirmed that 110 people were to attend Schumacher's wedding in France. David himself married partner Vivien Keszthelyi at the beginning of this year.

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