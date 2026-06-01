Monza mayhem: Two drivers banned by stewards in official statement after pepper spray brawl
Monza mayhem: Two drivers banned by stewards in official statement after pepper spray brawl
The two brothers were suspended by track stewards
Two drivers were immediately barred from further participation in the GT4 European Series weekend at Monza after a fight with security.
French stars Hugo and Thibaut Mogica of team CMR became involved in a physical altercation with security, which saw pepper spray being used at one point. Race officials responded swiftly by not only suspending them for the second race of the weekend, but also banned them from all restricted areas at the event.
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How the fight happened
The incident happened at the Monza paddock entrance with official documents confirming that the disagreement had started over a parking pass.
What began as the Mogica brothers ignoring a signal to stop from security quickly escalated into something far darker, a brawl which involved them, their guests and the track security team. Security eventually resorted to using pepper spray to regain control of the situation.
Stewards come down hard on brawling brothers
During the official hearing into the incident, both drivers admitted inappropriate behaviour towards the circuit’s security team and the subsequent ruling was clear:
“The conduct of the drivers in car 51 is unacceptable and undermines the integrity of motorsport, constituting a serious violation of the safety and behaviour standards required of all participants."
Race weekend over as suspensions confirmed
The penalties handed down saw the Mogicas suspended from the remaining events of race weekend, and given a provisional fine of €5,000 which will be enforced should another similar incident occur this season.
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