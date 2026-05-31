Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared
Christian Horner given Alpine asking price as major obstacle to F1 return cleared
Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull last year
Christian Horner has been given a price for how much a return to F1 via Alpine would cost him, according to reports.
Horner has been looking for a way back onto the grid since he was axed by Red Bull back in July 2025, but he has admitted that he wants his next move to be more of a team ownership role.
The Brit has been time and again linked with Alpine, with Otro Capital understood to be wanting to sell their 24 per cent stake in the team.
It was thought, however that Mercedes were the favourites to buy that minority share in Alpine, with Flavio Briatore confirming recently that talks had started between the two parties. But BBC Sport are now reporting that those talks have broken down, potentially paving the way for Horner.
Part of the reason for the breakdown in the talks, according to the above publication, was because Mercedes considered Otro's valuation too high, with their valuation of their stake meaning that Alpine as a whole would be worth $3billion.
Otro are reportedly asking for $720million for their shareholding, meaning Horner and his investor pals now have a price for what it would take for him to be able to return to F1.
F1 HEADLINES: Mercedes clear path for Horner as Monaco GP change confirmed
Will Horner join Alpine as team principal?
There is no official confirmation that Horner is interested in the deal at all, with Briatore only officially mentioning Mercedes and Toto Wolff so far.
But if a Horner-Alpine deal were to go through, then it would be likely that the Brit would also take up a role in the day-to-day running of the team.
Horner has a plethora of experience, and claimed 14 championships with Red Bull across 20 years with the team, while Alpine are still without a full-time team principal.
Renault have a power of veto over any sale of the Otro shares until September, and they are believed to have blocked Horner's initial proposal earlier this year.
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