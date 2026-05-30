Montoya in Brundle beef, Newey's incredible act and horny fish McLaren chaos - GPFans F1 Recap
Montoya in Brundle beef, Newey's incredible act and horny fish McLaren chaos - GPFans F1 Recap
Recapping the big F1 stories on Saturday May 30.
Juan Pablo Montoya has opened up on his relationship with Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle, claiming the pair "do not like each other".
The Colombian driver addressed their frosty dynamic following an awkward encounter during one of Brundle's famous pre-race grid walks.
Adrian Newey and F1 stars fund life-saving operation
Adrian Newey and McLaren CEO Zak Brown have shown their generosity by helping fund a life-saving operation for a fellow racing legend.
The actions of Newey, Brown, and other F1 figures including drivers Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez highlight the close-knit community which still exists within the sport.
'Horny' fish cause chaos at McLaren factory
McLaren had to deal with an incredibly unique issue at their Woking headquarters after a carp breeding frenzy caused disruption.
The team’s famous Technology Centre, originally designed under the watchful eye of Ron Dennis, features a massive artificial lake.
Brundle details brutal reality of Monaco as 'blood pours'
The Monaco Grand Prix is famously one of the most glamorous events on the calendar, but Martin Brundle has revealed the terrifying physical reality of driving the circuit.
As the sport gears up for its return to the Principality next week, the 66-year-old former racer explained just how punishing the tight street track is inside the cockpit.
Jos Verstappen takes down Steiner with mic drop post
Jos Verstappen launched a brutal attack on former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.
Steiner had criticised four-time world champion Max Verstappen, but Jos responded with a withering takedown.
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