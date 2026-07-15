F1 News Today: Verstappen team 'deliberately leaked' photo as champion reveals clear the air talks

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It's been alleged that pictures of a meeting between Helmut Marko, Jos Verstappen, and Raymond Vermeulen was leaked on purpose to try and pressurise Red Bull.

Max Verstappen's future at the team has recently been called into question, and the four-time world champion's closest allies have all recently met in Amsterdam.

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Lewis Hamilton reveals clear the air talks with Ferrari after shock attack from president John Elkann

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has held discussions with senior Ferrari figures, following comments made by the brand's chairman John Elkann last year.

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Hamilton has taken a while to get settled at Ferrari, suffering a dismal 2025 campaign, but now he is well and truly back to his best, having claimed a grand prix win and four further podiums so far in 2026.

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Christian Horner's two big mistakes that caused a Red Bull civil war revealed by F1 insider

A Red Bull insider has revealed that former team boss Christian Horner made two mistakes at the team, while also admitting that his relationship with Helmut Marko 'broke down'.

Horner was the team principal of Red Bull Racing between 2005-2025, claiming 14 world championships with the team in that time. Having taken over a brand new outfit in 2005, Horner turned them into a championship-winning team within six seasons.

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Horner left Red Bull in July 2025.

Lewis Hamilton told to go SLOWER on F1 track by circuit boss after complaints on new Spanish GP home

A Madring Circuit official has revealed the first impression that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had about the new home of the F1 Spanish Grand Prix.

F1 is heading to Madrid in September for the Spanish GP, an event which is normally held in Barcelona.

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Max Verstappen signs for Mercedes and four other F1 silly season moves

F1 silly season speculation is reaching its pre-summer break crescendo, with people around the sport falling over each other to insist that yes, the best driver on the grid could be on the move.

Max Verstappen isn't a happy bunny right now, and not for no reason. That has led to suggestions that he could be out the door. But could it be Mercedes that he ends up at?

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Christian Horner's extraordinary Red Bull sacrifice revealed: 'It can't have been healthy'

A former F1 journalist who followed Red Bull closely has revealed the extent of the burden which Christian Horner carried during his time at Red Bull.

Horner was team principal and CEO of the Milton Keynes-based outfit between 2005-2025, and won 14 world championships in that time, including eight drivers' titles with stars such as Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

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READ MORE: Max Verstappen signs for Mercedes and more F1 silly season moves

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