Adrian Newey & F1 stars help racing legend have life-saving operation

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

A number of F1 stars including Aston Martin's Adrian Newey have donated towards a fundraiser for racing legend Rob Wilson.

Wilson has been suffering kidney failure for almost two years and has been awaiting a kidney transplant.

However, a living donor has now offered their kidney to Wilson for the 73-year-old. Despite the transplant taking place within the NHS, a fundraiser has been set up hoping to raise £185,000 for the New Zealand racing legend, with there still being considerable costs involved.

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And a whole host of F1 stars have stepped up to donate to the page, including design legend Newey, who has donated £10,000, and McLaren boss Zak Brown who has put in £7,500.

Wilson raced in a number of series during his racing career, including IndyCar, NASCAR and endurance racing.

But he also became a driver coach in later years, and coached current Cadillac F1 star Valtteri Bottas.

Finnish racer Bottas has donated £5,000 to the fundraiser, which is now up to over £175,000.

Other F1-related donors include former Audi boss Jonathan Wheatley, Sergio Perez, and Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok.

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Rob Wilson's racing career

Wilson started his full-time racing career back in 1975 in British Formula Ford. But it was British Formula Three where he really started catching the eye, racing in this series in 1977 and 1978, and again between 1982-1987.

He then raced in the Indy Lights championship across the Atlantic in 1991 and 1994, leading to a three-race spell in the main IndyCar championship in 1996.

Wilson also started three races in NASCAR between 1995-1997, with his best finish there being 15th.

In later years, Wilson switched his attentions to endurance racing, and raced in multiple iconic endurance races, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans on three occasions, in 1994, 2004 and 2005.

Wilson was still racing as late as 2008, when he was 55 years of age.

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