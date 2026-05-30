F1 Store slashes prices on 2026 kit worn by Lewis Hamilton

Don't miss out on some of the best deals of the season

Official F1 2026 merchandise and more is currently on sale on the F1 Store with up to 40 per cent off selected lines this payday.

The F1 Store stocks official team kit from across the grid as well as gifts, accessories and collectable items, with the latest pieces included in this weekend's sale.

To unlock the payday discounts on items including those worn this season by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton and reigning drivers' title holder Lando Norris, use code: F1PAYDAY.

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The sale will run from Friday, May 29 until Monday, June 1 at 11:59pm BST, so click here to view the F1 Store payday discounts page or check out some of our favourites from the discounted stock below.

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Ferrari F1 2026 kit on sale now

The Scuderia's latest merchandise is involved in the sale, with pieces worn by Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc both up for grabs at discounted prices while stocks last.

But hurry! Items are selling out already.

This season's Scuderia Ferrari 2026 Drivers T-Shirt in red is reduced from £86 to £60.20 with code F1PAYDAY, and the Scuderia Ferrari 2026 Team Hooded Sweat is now £75.60 in the same sale.

Hamilton's No.44 Hamilton trucker cap is also reduced to £30.10, as is Leclerc's 2026 hat.

Want to show your support for the seven-time champ with something a bit more stylish? The Scuderia Ferrari Hamilton ringer tee features the 41-year old's surname on the back, and is now just £25.20 via the F1 Store.

The Ferrari F1 2026 kit worn by Leclerc and Hamilton is on sale via the F1 Store now.

McLaren F1 2026 discounts go live on the F1 Store

Are you more of a fan of Britain's newest champion? Lando Norris' 2026 McLaren LN1 team tee is now reduced from £77 down to £53.90 with code F1PAYDAY. Click here to get your hands on the papaya must-have item before it sells out.

Prefer to go neutral in the style of papaya rules? Click here to buy the generic 2026 McLaren F1 tee for just £50.40.

Let's not forget about Oscar Piastri. Don't worry, the Aussie driver's latest McLaren F1 tee is also involved in this exciting sale. Click here to buy the Piastri 2026 drivers t-shirt, which features his signature print and 81 number graphic.

Not seen your favourite driver or team merchandise included in the above? Never fear, the F1 Store has a wide range of official team kit and personal driver merch brands included in the payday sale.

So whether it's Max Verstappen's Unleash the Lion tee or the Mercedes No.63 George Russell graphic t-shirt (now only £13.60) the F1 Store has something for all kinds of motorsport fans this payday weekend.

Please note if you purchase something from a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.

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