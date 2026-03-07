F1 2026 Merch: Where to buy ALL teamwear including new Lewis Hamilton Ferrari kit, McLaren latest and more

The stage is set for the opening round of the F1 2026 championship and you may notice the stars of the grid stepping out into the paddock in all-new teamwear to ring in the new campaign.

Whether it's Cadillac's first ever F1 collection you're interested in or you want to know where to find the latest and best pieces of official team kit, GPFans have you covered with this comprehensive list of the 2026 replica collections and the retailers which stock them.

All 11 teams have now released their 2026 F1 replica collections and some have also dropped some stylish off-duty pieces. From Lewis Hamilton's latest Ferrari merch to Lando Norris' No.1 champion McLaren hat which is available to pre-order here, we've broken down all you need to know about where to find the newest pieces below.

Article continues under video

And a quick tip, keep an eye on high street retailers such as TK Maxx as the championship progresses, as they often stock official F1 merchandise at a discounted price.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey reveals the shocking truth as FIA announce last-minute U-turn

F1 2026 kit retailers- all you need to know

Here is our team-by-team guide to 2026 merch...

Lando Norris' new No.1 McLaren merchandise is available to order now

The papaya squad have released their updated team kit for 2026 with their latest pieces available on the F1 Store here.

But it is McLaren's official 2026 F1 kit provider PUMA which offers a wider range of stylish looks, including a brand new graphic tee dedicated to Norris, F1's latest champion, and two new colourways of the classic PUMA Speedcat trainers, both of which are McLaren-themed.

For a full breakdown of the McLaren F1 2026 teamwear collection, see our guide here.

The latest McLaren F1 2026 merch is also available on the team's official website.

The Silver Arrows have once again released their official F1 team kit in collaboration with adidas, with their latest pieces for sale on both the F1 Store and the official adidas website.

For a full breakdown of the Mercedes F1 2026 collection, see our guide.

Red Bull

Red Bull have opted for a new look this season by honing in on the blue in their F1 team's identity, something they share with technical partners Ford.

The official Red Bull F1 2026 teamwear replica collection worn by Max Verstappen and his new team-mate Isack Hadjar is available on the F1 Store here, or on the official site of their kit partners, Castore.

Max Verstappen showing off his new Red Bull look

Having narrowly lost out on the drivers' title to Norris last season, Verstappen has adopted Daniel Ricciardo's old driver number for the 2026 campaign now that he no longer has the right to wear the No.1.

Verstappen's new No.3 driver cap is available to buy here for £42 and his updated No.3 Red Bull driver polo shirt can be purchased by clicking on this link.

For my favourite picks from Red Bull's relaxed New Era collaboration, see the collection breakdown here.

For 2026, the Scuderia have already released new replica teamwear and a baseball-themed off-duty collection via the F1 Store.

The latest items modelled by seven-time champion Hamilton and his iconic Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc are also available on the official PUMA website via this link.

For a full breakdown of Ferrari F1 2026 apparel, see our guide here.

Williams have returned to their classic F1 logo for their 2026 merchandise partnership with New Era

Williams have adopted a brand new look both on and off the track just in time for the sport's new regulations cycle, thanks to a brand new partnership with American headwear and apparel retailer New Era.

As the official teamwear partner of Williams, New Era stock all the latest items for the 2026 season first, click here to shop.

The 2026 look worn by Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon is also available to purchase via the F1 Store.

To find out all about the brand new Williams F1 2026 teamwear collection, click here.

Racing Bulls

The junior Red Bull F1 squad have released a new team t-shirt, polo and zip-up hoodie for the 2026 season, which is available to order on the F1 Store here, where some quirkier pieces of RB headwear and team merchandise can also be found.

But if you're on the lookout for some F1 team merch with a bit more street style, the brand new HUGO x RB collection might be more your speed. This capsule includes belts, shoes and jackets with the striking RB branding in red, which particularly stands out against the sleek black Italian leather.

Prefer a more relaxed vibe? The cream and black RB tracksuit sets are perfect for watching an F1 race weekend from the comfort of your own home.

Click here to browse the HUGO X RB F1 collaboration.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin have also refreshed their team look for 2026 with select pieces from the new replica collection available here on the F1 Store.

For a breakdown of the Aston Martin F1 2026 kit, which once again comes in their classic racing green, see our guide here.

The latest team merchandise is also available on the official Aston Martin website and on the PUMA website.

McLaren's move to make PUMA its F1 apparel partner made way for Haas to join the Castore family from 2026, with their first collaboration available on the Castore site here.

If you want to show your support for Esteban Ocon or Ollie Bearman this year, the Haas F1 2026 teamwear range is also available to shop here on the F1 Store.

Audi

Audi's merchandise partnership with fellow German giants adidas made perfect sense as the final step to cement their team transformation from Sauber.

For 2026, Audi have released the most comprehensive range of teamwear, off-duty looks and accessories to get as many new fans on board as possible as Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto carry the team into a new era.

You can buy the stylish Audi F1 2026 teamwear collection on the F1 Store here, or on the official adidas website.

For a full breakdown of the Audi F1 2026 teamwear collection, see our guide here.

Alpine

Alpine's F1 2026 kit options via the F1 Store are limited as things stand, with only the 2026 polo shirt and team tee available to buy here.

But there are new team water bottles, notebooks and even umbrellas for sale via Castore, who also stock the latest Alpine team hoodie and women's t-shirt cut. Click here to shop.

Though the Enstone-based squad's F1 2026 merch offering may seem slim, it is for good reason. Alpine have done what no other F1 team has dared to do when it comes to their merchandise in a genius marketing move which sees the F1 team's official branded kit on sale in high street giants, Primark.

This is where the real deals are on offer in 2026 as Alpine x Primark pieces are being sold for as little as £16 for a t-shirt and £24 for a hoodie. And the designs are a lot better than your average F1 team kit as well! Browse the new collection in full or check the shelves in a Primark near you while stocks last.

Cadillac

Last but certainly not least, we have Cadillac. The all-new American outfit which has taken up the mantle of being Tommy Hilfiger's F1 merchandise partner after Mercedes' switch to adidas.

The first new F1 team on the grid in 10 years has made its entrance with a splash, with fans of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez spoilt for choice over which teamwear items to buy in support of their new squad.

The first Cadillac F1 teamwear collection is available on the F1 Store and on the Tommy Hilfiger website.

For a full breakdown of the Cadillac F1 2026 teamwear collection, see our guide here.

Please note if you purchase anything from a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

READ MORE: You can FINALLY buy Ferrari F1 merch with Lewis Hamilton's name on it

Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here she realised her background in journalism and love of motorsport could be combined, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work more closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan which she hopes to build on. View full biography

Related