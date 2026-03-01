Fans of F1 icon and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton can rejoice now that the wait is over to purchase the first pieces of official Ferrari merchandise that feature the GOAT's name.

Until now, Hamilton fans have been clinging onto their Mercedes kit as the only way they can proudly display their support for the British racer, with Ferrari yet to release any team kit with the champion's surname on it since he made the move to Maranello in January 2025.

Despite 2026 being Hamilton's second season in red, it has taken this long for the Scuderia to release merchandise with the former Silver Arrows driver's name on it, with only his No.44 branding seen on previous pieces.

But you can now get race day ready ahead of the 2026 championship with the latest instalment of official Ferrari F1 merchandise, available on the F1 Store.

Ferrari driver fanwear lands on the F1 Store

Ahead of the first round of the F1 2026 season which begins in Melbourne next weekend, Ferrari have been drip-feeding fans their new line of teamwear via the F1 Store and official apparel partners PUMA.

The Scuderia's updated F1 replica teamwear had already gone on sale with 2026 editions of driver branded caps for Hamilton and his team-mate Charles Leclerc, but now, the F1 Store have also released new kit with the Ferrari driver fanwear range. To browse the new collection in full, click here.

So, what's included in the release? See the full breakdown below for both Hamilton and Leclerc's new fan collection.

Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton T-Shirt - Unisex- £36

The item we've all been waiting for. A Ferrari-branded F1 fan top with Hamilton's name across the back. This baseball-style ringer tee also includes the British legend's iconic No.44 in bold white text underneath his name and features a No.44 signed graphic on the front of the item as well. The new t-shirt is available in red while stocks last for just £36, click here to shop.

Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton T-Shirt - Red - Kids- £32

The same item from the new drop comes in a children's edition, which is also in red and is already selling out fast.

Click here to buy the new kids t-shirt now and avoid disappointment.

Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Graphic Baseball Cap - Red - Unisex- £36

Just in case you were bored of the traditional F1 driver hats, Ferrari have also released new baseball-style caps for 2026.

Though the new headwear doesn't feature Hamilton's name, it does include his driver No.44 and the same driver signature graphic in a handwritten style, adding a personal touch to the piece. Click here to get yours before the 2026 season starts.

Charles Leclerc F1 2026 fanwear kit

Scuderia Ferrari Charles Leclerc Graphic Baseball Cap - White - Unisex- £36

Ferrari have also released the more laidback baseball cap design for Leclerc fans, with a white version of the new cap available for the same price as Hamilton's.

The Monegasque driver's F1 No.16 is proudly displayed above the bill of the hat and also features a graphic in the style of Leclerc's handwritten signature. Click here to buy the Ferrari Leclerc baseball cap now.

Scuderia Ferrari Charles Leclerc T-Shirt - Unisex- £36

If the existing F1 2026 merchandise isn't up your street, Ferrari's new stylish baseball-themed collection might just be.

There are named Leclerc pieces also available in the new official Scuderia Ferrari fanwear range, with the latest unisex t-shirt available in white for Leclerc's supporters.

The ringer tee includes his No.16 and signature so you can show your affiliation with the eight-time grand prix winner. Click here to order the Leclerc Ferrari fanwear tee now.

Scuderia Ferrari Charles Leclerc T-Shirt - White - Kids- £32

Just like Hamilton's named tee, the Leclerc option is also available in children's sizing.

But hurry! This fanwear item is also selling out quickly, click here to order the children's fit of the Leclerc t-shirt.

