LEGO release first F1 2026 car, here's how to get your hands on it

The very first LEGO version of the new F1 2026 cars is available to buy now as the countdown continues to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

Next weekend, all 22 cars and 11 teams will be taking to the track in Melbourne thanks to the arrival of Cadillac, but the American F1 team won't be the only new brand on the grid this season.

Former F1 squad Sauber have now officially completed their sleek transformation into German automotive giants Audi, with their first F1 car unveiled in particularly mysterious fashion in Berlin in January.

And now that the team's driver duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto have taken to the track in their brand new R26, the inaugural F1 car for the Audi Factory Team has also become available to buy on the official LEGO store along with another release which is new for 2026.

Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 Race Car- £22.99

The first F1 2026 edition of LEGO's popular Speed Champions series comes in the form of the very first Audi F1 car.

The Audi Revolut F1 Team R26 Race Car comes with 216 pieces for all F1 fans above the age of 10 to build from scratch, with a cockpit, rear wing, authentic sponsor logos, front wheel suspension and 'Pirelli' branded tyres.

The LEGO vehicle also comes with a minifigure F1 driver who is dressed head to toe in the new Audi Revolut F1 Team outfit and a helmet to place inside the cockpit so he is ready to race.

The car also features design details that comply with the updated F1 regulations for the new season, with the Audi LEGO R26 available to order via this link. Please note that a back order system is in place for this item.

F1 Display Truck with Audi F1 Race Car- £39.99

And that's not all that's new for 2026! F1 fans can also bolster their F1 LEGO collection with the brand new F1 Display Truck which also comes with an Audi F1 Race Car, available here for £39.99.

This item is suitable for any fan above the age of seven years old and comes with a whopping 508 pieces.

The truck, Audi F1 car and Audi F1 driver minifigure is on sale now with instant shipping available, via the official LEGO store, who also stock a wide variety of F1 cars in the shape of vintage classics, larger models through the Technic collection and plenty of previous Speed Champions editions.

