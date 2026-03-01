F1 News Today: Mercedes power unit verdict as FIA make LATE change to 2026 rules
A decision has been announced by the FIA regarding the geometric compression ratio controversy, ahead of the 2026 F1 season.
The FIA announced earlier this month that there would be a vote between the five power unit manufacturers on the grid in 2026 on whether the rules should be changed to mean that the compression ratio was measured at both ambient and operational temperatures.
The vote only needed a 4-1 majority, and the FIA have now been revealed the change has officially passed, with F1's governing body releasing a revised technical regulations document ahead of the season-opening Australian GP next weekend.
FIA announce last-minute F1 qualifying change on eve of 2026 season
The FIA's updated regulations for 2026 have some interesting little nuggets in them, including a change to qualifying ahead of the 2026 season.
The final top-ten shootout in qualifying has historically been standardised at 12 minutes, while Q1 is usually 18 minutes long, and Q2 is normally sat at 15 minutes.
Now, however, the length of Q3 has been changed, with new sporting regulations revealed just a week out from the Australian Grand Prix.
Aston Martin 'interested' in signing Red Bull design genius after Adrian Newey's nightmare start
Aston Martin are reportedly interested in signing another F1 design legend to help Adrian Newey, according to Italian media.
Newey joined the team last March having previously worked with the likes of McLaren, Williams and Red Bull in his illustrious career, claiming 26 championships in that time, and his latest project is designed to try and claim championship success with Aston Martin in the future.
However, 2026 pre-season testing did not go well for Aston Martin, with the team completing the fewest laps out of all the outfits, being plagued by reliability issues. Now, Aston Martin are being linked with a new signing.
F1 issues statement about Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs after Iran missile attacks
F1 has moved to calm fears that some of its upcoming races could be impacted by the current situation in the Middle East.
The US and Israel began a bombing campaign in Iran on Saturday, with Iran retaliating by launching strikes targeting a number of US bases in nearby countries.
One of those countries is Bahrain, where F1 teams recently held their pre-season testing, with videos on social media showing explosions apparently just 20km away from the race track in Sakhir. A statement has now been released from the sport to ease fears about the upcoming race in Bahrain.
Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married? Fans go wild over stunning video
Did Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc just get married to Alexandra Saint Mleux?!
F1 fans everywhere went wild last November when the 28-year-old Ferrari superstar announced that he was engaged to influencer and artist Alexandra.
Since then we have been waiting for news of the next big F1 wedding, and it appears that may have happened in Monaco on Saturday morning.
