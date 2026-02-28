If you are already bored with news about engine compression ratios, then there is another potential blockbuster story in the F1 world this Saturday - did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux just get married?

F1 fans everywhere went wild last November when the 28-year-old Ferrari superstar announced that he was engaged to influencer and artist Alexandra.

Since then we have been waiting for news of the next big F1 wedding, and it appears that may have happened in Monaco on Saturday morning.

'Happy couple' in beautiful video with vintage Ferrari

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a stunning video of what appears to be the newly-married Mr and Mrs Leclerc driving through the streets in THE most beautiful classic Ferrari. The couple are followed by motorcycle outriders and Alexandra appears to be holding a bouquet of flowers.

It is a stunning image - beautiful backdrop, beautiful people and what appears to be a beautiful moment. As yet there is no official confirmation from Charles, Alexandra or Ferrari.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton issues warning over ‘real test’ as Ferrari fumble could cost 2026 title

Fans go wild over 'Mr and Mrs Leclerc'

Fans of course are going wild over the video - with a mix of congratulations to the happy couple and gushing over that absolutely stunning vintage Ferrari. To be specific, a 1957 250 Testa Rossa, worth around £9million.

One extremely excited fan took to 'X' to react to the video, writing: "MY GOAT IS A MARRIED MAN AND OMG THE CAR CHOICE IS PERFECT," as another took to the social media platform to share their shock, writing: "omg last thing I expected today???"

If Leclerc is now indeed a married man, he made sure it was official just in time for the 2026 F1 season. The native Monegasque will be busy for most weekends for the rest of this year.

The new season gets under way with the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne next weekend. Practice begins on Friday March 6 with the race on Sunday March 8.

F1 WAGs: Lewis Hamilton is 'dating Kim Kardashian'?

Related