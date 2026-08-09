Here are all the details for the 2026 grid and their wives and girlfriends

Formula 1 is one of the most glamorous sports in the world, with the jet-setting lifestyle taking the drivers to every corner of the planet during the intense season.

Being on the road means meeting the attention of many adoring fans, which can be a dream—but only if you're single. So who is taken and who is still looking for love on the 2026 F1 grid?

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There is huge interest in the wives and girlfriends of the drivers on the grid, and when they are not driving around circuits at crazy speeds, F1 stars can often be found posting pictures on Instagram of their movie star lifestyles with their current partners.

Interest in their lives off track has also been heightened by exposure from the hit Netflix documentary series ‘Drive to Survive’, which continues to grow the audience outside of the action between the cars.

So who are the wives and girlfriends of the F1 stars? Here is what we know now:

Does Lewis Hamilton have a girlfriend?

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The answer to this question right now is 'quite possibly' - and the news is sending F1 fans wild.

On Sunday February 1, 2026 The Sun newspaper reported that Hamilton 'is dating' one of the world's most famous women in the shape of Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star and now Skims founder reportedly spent a weekend with Hamilton at an exclusive country club in the Cotswolds. Followed by moving on to Paris, and then watching Super Bowl LX together in southern California. About as public as one can get.

The relationship is clearly now very legit - since that Super Bowl moment we've had the pair being filmed together in Arizona and then again in Tokyo during the week of the 2026 Japanese Grand Prix.

The two biggest clinchers though might be Kim rocking up at the Monaco Grand Prix to support Lewis, and the couple getting their very own puppy - a gorgeous Golden Retriever they have named Halo.

The celebrity status of Hamilton is now stratospheric even beyond the sport, and in the past, he has been linked to a number of high-profile celebrities, including singers Rita Ora, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Shakira, as well as models Barbara Palvin, Gigi Hadid, Winnie Harlow, and Sofia Richie and TV stars like Sofia Vergara.

His longest and most famous fling was with singer Nicole Scherzinger, whom he dated on and off between 2007 and 2015. But in an interview at the beginning of 2021, Hamilton admitted to having a 'non-existent' romantic life and that his focus was on racing.

That hasn't changed much of late, and he has extended his interests into other areas, including becoming increasingly interested in his personal carbon footprint, as well as being involved in the purchase of his very own NFL franchise.

However, that hasn't stopped rumours circling having been in close company with the likes of Shakira, actress Eiza Gonzalez, tennis star Jenny Stray Spetalen and most recently, Vergara.

Reports circulated in January 2025 that Hamilton and 'Modern Family' actress Vergara had been spotted having lunch together in New York, supposedly on the racing legend's 40th birthday. The pair insisted they are just friends, and Hamilton's focus will no doubt now be on smashing his debut season with Ferrari after making the switch from Mercedes F1 team.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton net worth as F1 ICON makes MASSIVE Ferrari move

Lando Norris breaks up with girlfriend

The 26-year-old newly-crowned F1 world champion has broken up with girlfriend Magui Corceiro.

The 23-year-old Portuguese model and actress, who now has 3million Instagram followers, was a paddock mainstay during the 2025 season, regularly supporting 26-year-old British superstar Norris from the McLaren garage as he raced to his first championship. But on Thursday February 19, 2026 their breakup was confirmed.

READ MORE: Lando Norris net worth: Ferrari and clever YouTube moves have boosted wealth

The biggest news of 2025 came with Ferrari superstar Charles Leclerc officially getting engaged and the biggest bombshell of 2026 is that he just got married!

The 28-year-old Monegasque popped the question to 22-year-old French art student Alexandra Saint Mleux late last year - with a little help from their adorable dog Leo.

And on February 28, 2026 fans went wild when a video appeared of what appeared to be a very happy Mr and Mrs Leclerc driving a vintage Ferrari from their wedding in Monaco.

We now have official confirmation that they are Mr and Mrs after Saint Mleux added 'Alexandra Leclerc' to her Instagram bio. Congratulations to them both!

George Russell is ENGAGED!

The 28-year-old Mercedes star popped the question to long-term girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt during the 2026 summer break as the pair enjoyed the perfect holiday together. And Carmen said YES!

Previously, Russell had dated Seychelle De Vries, the sister of ex-AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries.

Max Verstappen girlfriend

Kelly Piquet

Red Bull's four-time world champion is in a very happy long-term relationship with 37-year-old Brazilian model and influencer Kelly Piquet.

Kelly is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, and she was previously in a relationship with another F1 driver, Daniil Kyvat.

The pair have now sealed their love with the arrival of their first child - Lily Verstappen-Piquet was born just before the Miami Grand Prix in early 2025.

Kelly of course already has a daughter, Penelope, from an earlier relationship with another Red Bull star - Daniil Kvyat.

READ MORE: Max Verstappen net worth: Newey Aston Martin and Mercedes key to luxury assets

Fernando Alonso girlfriend and a new baby!

Two-time world champion Alonso is dating TV presenter Melissa Jimenez and in a heartwarming update the pair welcomed their first baby - a son Leonard - into the world in March 2026.

The wonderful news came as Alonso was given leave to arrive later than normal to the Japanese Grand Prix after baby Alonso/Jimenez made its grand entrance.

Melissa works as a journalist for global streaming platform DAZN, and is also the daughter of Antonio Jimenez, head mechanic for MotoGP rider Aleix Espargaro.

Before Melissa, Fernando and his Austrian TV presenter partner Andrea Schlager had announced that they were ending their romantic attachment in early April 2023. The pair had been together for just under a year.

Previously, Alonso had been married to Spanish singer Raquel del Rosario between 2006 and 2011, and after that, he was long linked to Italian model and TV personality Linda Morselli.

In April 2023, Alonso was sensationally romantically linked with pop music megastar Taylor Swift. The Spaniard did nothing to quell the rumours, instead cheekily posting a TikTok video titled 'race week era', in which he looks up from his phone and winks at the camera to the soundtrack of one of her songs.

Alonso has been linked with journalist Melissa Jimenez - picture credit Instagram/melissajimenezgp

Does Daniel Ricciardo have a girlfriend?

Red Bull, Renault, McLaren and Racing Bulls star Ricciardo may not be on the F1 grid for 2026, but he is still a huge fan favourite. So there remains a ton of interest in what he is doing with his life these days.

The 36-year-old Australian is in a long-term relationship with Heidi Berger, the daughter of former F1 star Gerhard Berger. Ricciardo and Berger were pictured together in May 2023 at the wedding of the sister of Aston Martin star Lance Stroll and since, she has posted the former RB star on her on Instagram page.

In 2025, Ricciardo posted the adorable pictures as Heidi graduated from New York University - a special moment in their blossoming relationship.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo net worth: How Olympic feature and 'unapologetic' brand have built wealth

Does Oscar Piastri have a girlfriend?

McLaren's own Aussie star Oscar Piastri joined Lando Norris at the papaya outfit in 2023 and recently signed another multi-year contract with the team, reportedly until at least 2028.

Another long-term relationship Piastri appears invested in is the one he shares with his girlfriend Lily Zneimer, whom he has been dating for a number of years. The couple have kept details of his relationship private for the most part but Piastri did share an image of him with Zneimer at Wimbledon via Instagram.

F1P4 -> SW19 ?? Awesome day at Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/NtsEaC2lMK — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) July 12, 2023

Sebastian Vettel wife

Notoriously private about his life away from F1, Vettel (who retired in 2022) has been in a long-term relationship with childhood friend-turned-girlfriend-turned-wife Hanna Prater.

The pair have two daughters and a son, and they married in early 2019.

Alex Albon girlfriend, sorry fiancee!

Williams star Albon has a partner who knows all about the challenges of being a famous sports personality.

Alex’s current girlfriend is pro golfer Lily Muni, whom he has been dating since 2019. The Chinese star plays on the LPGA Tour, which is based in the United States.

The pair are now officially engaged after Alex popped the question to Lily in January 2026. And now involved in a race to the altar with Charles and Alexandra!

Valtteri Bottas girlfriend

For nearly a decade, Bottas was involved with Olympic swimmer Emilia Pikkarainen. After dating in 2010, she became his wife when they married in August 2016 in Helsinki.

Unfortunately, in a social media posting in January 2020, Bottas admitted that their marriage had come to an end.

Now Valtteri is dating Australian cycling star Tiffany Cromwell, and it was she who took that now-infamous Bottas bum picture in May 2022.

Valtteri - and Tiffany - will be very much back in the F1 spotlight in 2026 when the Finn returns to the grid full-time as part of the new Cadillac team.

Sergio Perez wife

Checo has been with Carola Martinez since 2011, and the pair married in 2018 after previously having their first child together, Sergio Jr. Since then, they have also welcomed a daughter, Carlota, and a second son, Emilio.

Perez is relatively private about his life away from F1, but Carola regularly posts pictures of the family together on her Instagram, with many more likely to come now that the Mexican star has been axed from the pinnacle of motorsport.

Lance Stroll girlfriend

Not only does Stroll have a burgeoning F1 career, but his dad, Lawrence, is a billionaire, making him a fairly eligible bachelor.

He had been linked in the past to designer, TV presenter, and socialite Kimberley Garner, but then went on to date Italian model and musician Sara Pagliaroli, before being spotted in the paddock frequently throughout 2023 with Marilou Belanger.

The Canadian model and singer had been dating her fellow countryman before she deleted all pictures of the Aston Martin star from her social media, with the couple seemingly confirmed the breakup in 2024 by unfollowing each other.

Stroll was romantically linked with Israeli model Yael Shelbia in the summer of 2025, after the pair were pictured together, apparently on holiday.

Pierre Gasly girlfriend

The Alpine star is currently dating Portuguese model Francisca (Kika) Cerqueira Gomes with the couple also sharing an adorable dog named Simba.

Previously, Pierre had been seen out with Italian aerospace engineer Caterina Masetti Zannini in 2018, but the pair later split. More recently, he also dated Ukrainian model and social media influencer Katerina Berezhna.

Kimi Antonelli breakup

Kimi Antonelli and his girlfriend Eliska Babickova have gone their separate ways, with the Czech influencer confirming the breakup in a message shared on social media.

Babickova explained that the couple had been “trying to figure stuff out” in recent weeks but ultimately decided to continue their lives separately as Antonelli prepares for his second full Formula 1 campaign.

Carlos Sainz girlfriend

Carlos Sainz is currently dating the Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson.

Previously, the Ferrari star was romantically linked with former journalism student and current PR officer Isabel Hernaez, but the pair split in 2023.

Hernaez had some short comments to make about the break-up but wished Sainz well, stating via Hola Magazine: "I'll keep the good always, of course. And I wish him all the happiness."

Carlos Sainz is now dating Rebecca Donaldson

Mick Schumacher girlfriend

Mick Schumacher, the son of the legendary F1 driver Michael Schumacher and currently a reserve driver for Mercedes, is motor racing royalty. It is no surprise, then, that there is a ton of interest in who the German is dating.

So, who is Mick’s current girlfriend? Well, it is Danish model Laila Hasanovic. The couple first confirmed their relationship via Instagram and at the start of 2025, the former F1 star rubbished rumours that the pair had split, posting a loved-up image to bring in the new year.

Previously, Schumacher had dated Justine Huysman, the daughter of former racing driver Harald Huysman.

Gabriel Bortoleto girlfriend

Reigning F2 champion and the newest Sauber driver on the grid is Gabriel Bortoleto.

The Brazilian racer is dating Isabella Bernardini, who keeps a low profile online but was present in the Sauber F1 garage during the Australian Grand Prix weekend alongside Bortoleto's supportive family.

The couple have reportedly been dating since they were 16 and 17 years old, and Isabella, also from Brazil, currently studies Computer Science in Eindhoven.

Liam Lawson girlfriend

Recently demoted Red Bull star Lawson now drives for junior team Racing Bulls again and is currently dating 22-year-old Hannah St John.

The Kiwi racer has dated the model and medical student for two years, with the couple spotted together at the 2025 season-opening Australian Grand Prix in March.

Esteban Ocon girlfriend

The Frenchman is now dating Flavy Barla, a 22-year-old medical student and Miss Cote d'Azur 2022.

Esteban was previously in a relationship with Elena Berri, but the couple split up in early 2023.

Yuki Tsunoda girlfriend

As far as we know, the Japanese Red Bull ace is currently single, so for now, we just have to be satisfied with his hilarious bromance with ex-AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly!

Isack Hadjar girlfriend

F2 runner-up Isack Hadjar - currently enjoying a terrific rookie season with Racing Bulls - is also single at the time of writing.

Nico Hulkenberg wife

The Sauber star officially married Lithuanian fashion designer and model Egle Ruskyte in a civil ceremony in 2021, with the pair celebrating the marriage again in Mallorca in 2022 with a religious ceremony. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter named Noemi Sky, in 2021.

Ollie Bearman girlfriend

Young British star Ollie Bearman was at the centre of a supposed love triangle in 2024, but heading into his first F1 season in 2025, he is reportedly dating Alicia Torriani.

Torriani also lives in Monaco and is according to her LinkedIn, is an Account Manager at sporting agency All TIME, which in another link to F1, is run by Charles Leclerc's brother, Lorenzo.

Christian Horner wife

Christian Horner is not in F1 right now after his shock Red Bull exit in the summer of 2025, but we expect him to be back at some stage. His figure casts a massive shadow over the paddock every time a major job comes open.

Horner is married to none other than ‘Ginger Spice’ herself, Geri Halliwell. Horner got together with the Spice Girls superstar in 2014, and they welcomed their first son in 2017.

Previously, Christian had been married to Beverley Allen, with whom he has a daughter.

Toto Wolff wife

The Austrian giant, team principal for Mercedes, also has a very well-known wife.

Toto Wolff married former Williams F1 test driver Susie Wolff in 2011, and the pair have a son together. Susie is now the managing director of the all-female racing series F1 Academy.

Wolff has two children from a previous marriage.

Jean Todt wife

The former Ferrari team principal and FIA chief Jean Todt might have the most famous partner of all—movie star Michelle Yeoh. The pair, who got married in 2023, have been together for around two decades. Rumour has it the great Michael Schumacher helped Todt woo the superstar actress after they first met!

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton and co make?

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