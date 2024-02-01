Lewis Hamilton: 10 things you didn't know about the new Ferrari star

Lewis Hamilton caused massive F1 shockwaves on Thursday when it was revealed that he will join Ferrari for the 2025 season.

Time then to find out more about the seven-time world champion as we reveal some fascinating facts about Lewis that you probably didn't know....

While Hamilton's legacy has already been secured, his journey isn't over yet. In 2025, he will be making a bombshell switch, trading his familiar Silver Arrows for the iconic red of Ferrari.

That's right, Lewis will team up with Charles Leclerc following a historic era with Mercedes in which the Brit won six world championships and helped the team win eight consecutive constructors' championships.

His record-breaking race wins, pole positions, and incredible driving skills paint a picture of a man laser-focused on motorsport. But delve deeper, and you'll find a multifaceted personality far beyond the confines of the cockpit.

So get ready as we reveal 10 surprising facts about the motorsport superstar.

Lewis Hamilton: 10 things you probably didn't know

1. He's a singer: Hamilton isn't just a master of the racetrack; he's also a talented musician. He collaborated with American singer Christina Aguilera on the 2018 hit "Pipe" under the moniker 'XNDA' - something he only admitted two years later. He then said he's been writing and recording music for a decade!

2. He's a fashion icon: When he's not racing, Hamilton turns heads with his impeccable fashion sense. He's a regular at fashion weeks and the Met Gala, has collaborated with top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger for the Tommy x Lewis collection, and even has his own clothing line, "Plus 44" (more on that number later).

His influence even landed him a spot on the prestigious Business of Fashion 500, which celebrates "people shaping the global fashion industry of today and tomorrow."

3. He's set his sights on Hollywood: Yes, that's right! Hamilton has been quietly preparing for an acting career, reportedly hiring an agent and coach and even sending out audition tapes in recent years, hinting at future projects on the silver screen.

The world champion was even offered a role in the blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick' but the world champion turned it down due to his jam-packed F1 schedule.

"I was trying to get in Top Gun because I'm a massive fan of Top Gun, but I didn't have time to do any filming," he told ESPN. "But I had an opportunity to do it and I couldn't do it."

4. He's a film producer: While his on-screen debut might be on the horizon, Hamilton's ambitions extend beyond just being in front of the camera.

He's already established his own production company, "Dawn Apollo Films," with a focus on diverse storytelling.

The company is already working on two projects with Apple+: a feature-length documentary about Hamilton's incredible journey in F1, and an untitled F1 movie starring Brad Pitt and directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' mastermind Joseph Kosinski.

This passion for film hints at a potential career shift after he hangs up his racing helmet.

5. He picked number 44 for a reason: The number on Hamilton's F1 car isn't a random choice. The seven-time world champion chose the number 44 because it was both his karting number when he was eight years old and his father's licence plate number.

"When I started racing when I was eight, the number plate on my dad’s car - he had this red Cavalier - was F44," Hamilton told PETRONAS Motorsports.

"So, he used 44 - it was his idea. And then it became the family lucky number."

6. He's a vegan: Since 2017, Hamilton has embraced a vegan lifestyle after learning about animal agriculture, despite warnings from his doctors. His loyal pup, Roscoe, is also a vegan!

7. He's the fourth F1 driver to receive a knighthood: In 2021, Hamilton was knighted by Prince Charles, just days after he was denied a record-breaking eighth world title.

He became the fourth F1 driver to be bestowed with this honour, following Sir Jack Brabham, Sir Stirling Moss, and Sir Jackie Stewart.

8. He has Brazilian citizenship: In 2021, Hamilton's win celebration at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix with the Brazilian flag caught the eye of Congressman Figueiredo, who later proposed the idea of honorary citizenship for the Brit.

Then, in 2022, he officially became an honorary Brazilian citizen after a vote in Brazil's National Congress passed.

9. He struggled with dyslexia: Hamilton's journey hasn't been without challenges. He's openly spoken about his struggles with dyslexia, a learning difficulty that presented challenges in his younger years. But his own battles at school ignited a passion to inspire the next generation, and, in 2020, he was named a UN Ambassador for Education. Hamilton now supports the 'TOGETHERBAND' charity campaign, which aims to provide quality education to all children. "I didn't realise that I was dyslexic until I was 17, and I just struggled so much," he said. "I was always playing catch-up. Education was the most important always. That's why I'm working with TOGETHERBAND, because there's a lot of people around, a lot of kids around the world who don't have the opportunity you guys have."

10. He owns an NFL team: In 2022, Hamilton became a part-owner of the three-time Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos NFL franchise.

In a landmark sports acquisition, the Brit joined the Walton-Penner family ownership group, which reportedly bought the team for a staggering $4.65 billion, surpassing the $3.1 billion sale of Chelsea Football Club as the most expensive sports franchise deal ever.

This foray into American football showcases his interest in expanding his sporting influence and supporting diversity in team ownership.

