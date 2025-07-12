Unseen footage shows McLaren damage after WILD British GP celebrations

McLaren F1 team have been left left red-faced after footage emerged of their post-race celebrations at last weekend's British Grand PrIx.

The British outfit enjoyed a day to remember on home turf, with Lando Norris securing his first victory at the famous circuit, crossing the line ahead of team-mate Oscar Piastri.

The result saw the team extend their advantage at the top of the constructors' standings as they took another huge step towards clinching their second consecutive title.

But a clip posted on X showed that the celebrations took an unfortunate turn, with Sunday's constructors' trophy -bizarrely made of Lego- ending up in bits on the ground.

Technical director Peter Prodromou was seen desperately trying to recover the broken item with the help of others as Norris walked past unaware of what was going on behind him.

The home hero has form for destroying silverware, famously smashing Max Verstappen's first-place trophy at the Hungarian GP in 2024, but for once it wasn't the 25-year-old who had anything to do with the damage.

Lego created a set of four unique trophies to be handed out on the podium at Silverstone this year, with creators spending more than 200 hours putting them together.

Lando Norris celebrated his first career win at Silverstone last weekend

Norris-Piastri title battle heats up after British GP disagreement

Backed by thousands of fans packed into the Landostand, Norris put in a composed display in testing conditions to pip his team-mate to the win at Silverstone.

The pair were joined on the podium by Sauber racer Nico Hulkenberg, who celebrated his first top-three finish in F1.

It was Norris' second victory in succession following his triumph in Austria the previous week, with the gap between himself and championship leader Piastri now down to just eight points at the halfway stage of the campaign.

The pair will renew their rivalry in two weeks at the Belgian GP, as their battle for a maiden world title gets set to take another twist following the first time Piastri has appeared rattled by his team-mate.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen Mercedes move ‘approved’ as star driver summoned to HQ

READ MORE: F1 team principal gives Sergio Perez green light for sensational return

Related