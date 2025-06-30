'Please help' - F1 star Lando Norris pleads with McLaren during Oscar Piastri battle at Austrian GP

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris took to team to radio to ask for help to fight off team-mate Oscar Piastri during an intense battle at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The British F1 star crossed the line first at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday but during the closing stages of the race, came under significant pressure from fellow papaya star Piastri.

Norris had the upper hand starting from pole position in Spielberg as Charles Leclerc separated the two McLarens, but Piastri quickly leaped up to P2 at the first corner.

With the papaya driver duo famously free to fight for track position, an unnerving 69 laps remained for Norris to defend his seventh career victory, and the pressure clearly got to him.

"I need some pace. Please help," Norris pleaded via team radio as Piastri began to rapidly close the gap to his team-mate at the end of the race.

The British star was then told that high speed was where he was losing out, but that traffic was playing a factor.

The 25-year-old was then informed by race engineer Will Joseph that there was some damage he was carrying on the final few laps, although there was ‘nothing’ the team could do.

Lando Norris managed to hold off team-mate Oscar Piastri in Austria

McLarens free to fight as home race tensions bubble

Norris may have held off his team-mate in Austria but team principal Andrea Stella and CEO Zak Brown have made it abundantly clear this season that their drivers are allowed to fight fairly for positions, which quite often coincides as the race lead.

This approach has at times divided fans and pundits, with ex-F1 star Nico Rosberg warning Stella that such an attitude could only end badly for McLaren.

Last time out in Canada Rosberg's warning came true as Norris desperately chased Piastri for the grand prix lead and instead, smashed into the back of his team-mate, earning his first DNF of the year.

Now that both Norris and Piastri have experienced what it is like to be on the losing end of an internal fight, there could be another exciting team-mate tussle on the cards at Norris' home race next weekend.

With just 15 points separating Norris and championship leader Piastri, it is once again all to play for at Silverstone.

