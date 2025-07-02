close global

McLaren star Oscar Piastri SLAMS team in X-rated rant

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri fired an astonishing X-rated attack at one of his rival teams at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

Lando Norris converted a dominant pole position into just a third victory of the campaign in Spielberg to give his championship hopes a much-needed boost after crashing out at the Canadian GP in spectacular fashion just two weeks earlier.

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris disqualification verdict announced as FIA confirm race result

Team-mate Oscar Piastri - who holds a 15-point advantage over Norris at the top of the order - put plenty of pressure on the Brit on Sunday as the pair battled it out once again, but despite taking the lead on multiple occasions, crossed the line in second spot.

Yet it could have turned out differently were it not for being hampered by both Alpine drivers in the closing stages.

He was first forced on to the grass by Franco Colapinto - who said he couldn't see him when questioned on the incident post-race - before Pierre Gasly made life difficult as the championship leader tried to lap him.

And the 24-year-old wasn't shy in airing his frustrations to his race engineer over team radio.

“Alpine still manages to find a way to f*** me over all these years later, huh?”, he said on team radio.

Oscar Piastri leads team-mate Lando Norris in the drivers' championship

No love lost between Piastri and Alpine

Piastri of course has a long history with Alpine, having spent time with the team as a reserve driver at the beginning of his career.

Bizarrely, the Enstone-based outfit announced the promotion of the Australian into a race seat for 2023 ahead of Fernando Alonso's departure to Aston Martin - a claim which was immediately shot down by Piastri on social media.

He wrote: "I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year.

"This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year."

He will hope to avoid any more drama with his former employers at this weekend's British GP, at a track on which he has finished fourth on his two previous outings.

