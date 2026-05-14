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Verstappen ahead of his Nurburgring debut

Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action

Verstappen ahead of his Nurburgring debut — Photo: © IMAGO

Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action

Watch every second of Qualifying from the Nurburgring.

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

F1 great Max Verstappen begins his glory bid at the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race with Qualifying today (Thursday May 14), and you can watch every second of the action live.

The 28-year-old Dutchman has been a fixture at the famous German track in 2026, racing regularly in NLS events. Now he takes it up a notch in the toughest race of all over 24 gruelling hours.

The race proper does not get under way until Saturday (May 16), before that Verstappen and team-mates Lucas Auer, Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon must negotiate a total of six Qualifying sessions (the process is complicated, we have a full explainer on it just for you).

We have three Qualifying sessions (think of them like Free Practice in F1, they do not set the grid) along with three Top Qualifying sessions, which do impact the grid order.

The first two Qualifying sessions take place today (Thursday May 14) and you can watch every second of them live without leaving GPFans, starting at 12:15 UK time (13:15 CET or 07:15 Eastern Time in the US).

Tonight's evening session meanwhile starts at 19:00 UK (20:00 CET or 14:00 Eastern). Verstappen MUST drive in that session as it is mandatory for every driver to do laps 'in the dark' ahead of the 24-hour test at the weekend.

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend

Watch Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying LIVE

You can watch today’s sessions live and free without leaving GPFans - simply click on the embed below to enjoy every second from the Nurburgring:

Qualifying Session Start Times

The schedule for all Qualifying sessions looks like this:

SessionDayTime (UK)Duration
First QualifyingThursday, May 1412:15 - 14:152 hours
Second QualifyingThursday, May 1419:00 - 22:303 hours and 30 minutes
Top Qualifying 1Friday, May 1509:15 - 09:4530 minutes
Top Qualifying 2Friday, May 1510:05 - 10:3530 minutes
Third QualifyingFriday, May 1511:00 - 12:051 hour and 5 minutes
Top Qualifying 3Friday, May 1512:35 - 13:351 hour

Nurburgring 24 Hours: Meet Max Verstappen's team-mates for this weekend

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