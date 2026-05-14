Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action
Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying: Start times and free live stream with Max Verstappen in action
Watch every second of Qualifying from the Nurburgring.
F1 great Max Verstappen begins his glory bid at the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours race with Qualifying today (Thursday May 14), and you can watch every second of the action live.
The 28-year-old Dutchman has been a fixture at the famous German track in 2026, racing regularly in NLS events. Now he takes it up a notch in the toughest race of all over 24 gruelling hours.
The race proper does not get under way until Saturday (May 16), before that Verstappen and team-mates Lucas Auer, Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon must negotiate a total of six Qualifying sessions (the process is complicated, we have a full explainer on it just for you).
We have three Qualifying sessions (think of them like Free Practice in F1, they do not set the grid) along with three Top Qualifying sessions, which do impact the grid order.
The first two Qualifying sessions take place today (Thursday May 14) and you can watch every second of them live without leaving GPFans, starting at 12:15 UK time (13:15 CET or 07:15 Eastern Time in the US).
Tonight's evening session meanwhile starts at 19:00 UK (20:00 CET or 14:00 Eastern). Verstappen MUST drive in that session as it is mandatory for every driver to do laps 'in the dark' ahead of the 24-hour test at the weekend.
Nurburgring 24 Hours: Full schedule with session times for this weekend
Watch Nurburgring 24 Hours Qualifying LIVE
You can watch today’s sessions live and free without leaving GPFans - simply click on the embed below to enjoy every second from the Nurburgring:
Qualifying Session Start Times
The schedule for all Qualifying sessions looks like this:
|Session
|Day
|Time (UK)
|Duration
|First Qualifying
|Thursday, May 14
|12:15 - 14:15
|2 hours
|Second Qualifying
|Thursday, May 14
|19:00 - 22:30
|3 hours and 30 minutes
|Top Qualifying 1
|Friday, May 15
|09:15 - 09:45
|30 minutes
|Top Qualifying 2
|Friday, May 15
|10:05 - 10:35
|30 minutes
|Third Qualifying
|Friday, May 15
|11:00 - 12:05
|1 hour and 5 minutes
|Top Qualifying 3
|Friday, May 15
|12:35 - 13:35
|1 hour
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