Alex Brundle, son of former F1 driver and broadcasting legend Martin Brundle, will take on Max Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours this weekend after a late confirmation of his entry.

The iconic endurance event starts on Thursday, May 14 while the 24-hour race itself gets underway at 15:00 local time on Saturday, May 16, where a field of 161 cars will take on the challenge of the 'Green Hell'.

For the 2026 event, the Nurburgring 24 Hours boasts its largest entry list in a decade with it also being confirmed that weekend tickets have sold out for the first time in its history - a consequence of the so-called 'Verstappen effect'.

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Verstappen himself will contest his first 24-hour race in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 No.3 Verstappen Racing car, alongside Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella.

After obtaining his DMSB Nordschleife Permit Grade A last year, the Dutchman has contested and won the 2025 NLS9 round and gained vital experience at the NLS2 rounds this year alongside the 24h Qualifiers.

While Verstappen remains F1's biggest name on the 24-hour entry list, another familiar name from the paddock has also confirmed their attendance - F1TV pundir and racing driver Alex Brundle.

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Who is Alex Brundle and will he contest Nurburgring 24 Hours

Brundle, son of F1 legend Martin Brundle, was not originally on the official entry list for the Nurburgring 24 Hours. Now, however his name can be seen underneath the No.123 Muhlner Motorsport Porsche 911 GT3 R Pro-Am entry, where he will race alongside Martin Rump and Ben Bunnagel.

Brundle Jr confirmed the news on social media, where he wrote: "Excited to join Muhlner Motorsport for this year's 24 Hours of Nurburgring in their 911 GT3R. Alongside super fast and nice guys, Martin Rump and Ben Bunnagel. We'll be racing in SP9 Pro/AM, see you at the Green Hell."

His appearance marks his top class debut following previous appearances at the Green Hell in 2019, 2023 and 2024. In 2019, Brundle won at the Nurburgring 24 Hours in the SP8T class alongside Jamie Chadwick and Peter Cate in the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

Brundle Jr is best known for his endurance racing and sportscar career, winning the 2016 European Le Mans Series in the LMP3 class, while also taking part in the World Endurance Championship and claiming three back-to-back victories in the LMP2 class.

The racing driver also paired up with his dad, Martin, for the 2025 Spa Six Hours last year, although the entry was forced to retire from the race before the chequered flag was waved.

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