The Nurburgring and GT Racing has become increasingly attractive to F1 drivers

As F1 champion Max Verstappen prepares to take on the iconic Nurburgring 24 Hours, his paddock colleague Kimi Antonelli has veered ever closer to his own appearance at the racetrack.

Ahead of the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours — which will take place from Thursday, May 14 through to the race start on Saturday, May 16 — tickets have sold out for the first time in the event's history, thanks in part to the Verstappen-effect.

The four-time champion will make his 24-hour debut this weekend in the Verstappen Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, driving the No.3 car (of a 161 car entry list) alongside team-mates Lucas Auer, Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon.

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Verstappen secured his DMSB Permit Nordschleife last year, winning on his GT3 debut at the NLS9 round and has since gone on to contest the NLS2 round and Qualifiers in 2026.

Now, Verstappen's foray into endurance racing has not only attracted a larger fanbase, but also inspired his colleagues on the F1 grid, with Lance Stroll contesting the Paul Ricard round of the GT World Challenge Europe in the five-week break.

Alongside Stroll, championship leader Kimi Antonelli has also expressed interest in racing at the Nurburgring and recently revealed an update as to when his debut could be.

Antonelli could join Verstappen at the Nurburgring.

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Will Antonelli and Verstappen fight it out at the Nurburgring?

In a behind the scenes video from Antonelli's appearance in the World Endurance Championship paddock in Imola, the Italian met with Verstappen's team-mate Gounon.

Alongside competing in GT racing, Gounon is also racing in WEC this season for the Alpine Endurance team, having recorded an 11th place finish at the Imola season opener.

Gounon asked the championship leader when he would get his license for the Nurburgring, to which Antonelli responded: "I'm going to get it at the end of the year."

Gounon then responded congratulated Antonelli on his 2026 season thus far, and added: "I'm happy for you. The season you are doing."

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