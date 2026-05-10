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George Russell, Mercedes, Singapore, 2025

Mercedes star George Russell put in his place over 'entitled' behaviour

George Russell, Mercedes, Singapore, 2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

Mercedes star George Russell put in his place over 'entitled' behaviour

Some bold claims from George Russell have resurfaced and they don't paint him in the best light

Kerry Violet
F1 News Editor
F1 editor and journalist covering motorsport since 2024.

Mercedes F1 star George Russell has been severely humbled after comments made during the 2025 campaign have resurfaced regarding his championship chances.

The 28-year-old is currently embroiled in a title battle with teenage team-mate Kimi Antonelli, who, after his third consecutive grand prix victory in Miami last time out, now sits 20 points ahead of Russell in the drivers' standings.

Now, it is important to remember that the 2026 campaign is only four rounds into a 22-race season, so it's not as if Antonelli has run away with the title already.

However, the fact that the 19-year-old has been able to beat his much more experienced team-mate in only his sophomore year in the sport has raised questions regarding whether Russell is championship-winning material.

In Miami earlier this month, Russell struggled significantly more than Antonelli, adopting the excuse that the Miami International Autodrome is a 'bogey track' for him thanks to its low-grip nature, something which he didn't feel was suited to his 'smooth, precise' driving style.

But not everyone is buying that excuse.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton tipped for bombshell announcement, Horner causes uproar

Russell slammed over bold Mercedes claims in resurfaced interview

In a video posted to TikTok, Drive to Survive star Will Buxton discussed past comments from Russell that he felt signalled a worrying level of entitlement from the Brit as he heads into what could be the first genuine title battle of his nine-year long F1 career.

Focusing on a quote from an interview that Russell had done with British media in 2025 where he said: "If my time was five years prior, you could argue I’d have two championships in my name."

Buxton then raised his issue with this claim to his podcast co-hosts, saying: "I saw a quote out of him today in which he sort of said, ‘If I’d got to Formula 1 five years earlier, I’d probably have a couple of championships by now.'

"I don’t like that level of entitlement, of like, ‘Oh if I’d been here five years earlier, I’d be a double world champion by now.'

"Would you? Really? I don’t think you would.

"And I fear a level of entitlement that he thinks this should naturally be his, or that maybe Kimi’s come in and has overtaken him in pure performance."

Podcast co-host and ex-driver Naomi Schiff then weighed in: "I think that’s probably going to come back to bite him in the a** isn’t it.

"I mean if you’re going to say that, then start by beating your team-mate right now."

READ MORE: FIA announce F1 2026 change which could hamper Mercedes

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F1 Mercedes George Russell Will Buxton

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