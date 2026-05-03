F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

F1's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix saw several changes to the world championship standings.

The sprint race weekend at the Miami International Autodrome sees a maximum of 58 points on offer for teams with the two races around the circuit, while drivers can pick up a maximum of 33 in their quest for drivers' championship glory.

And the Miami Grand Prix sprint race saw a complete flip in the competitive order to what we have been seeing throughout most of 2026 so far.

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2025 world champion Lando Norris won the race, while his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri finished second in a one-two for the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, Mercedes' George Russell and Kimi Antonelli could only finish down in fourth and sixth respectively, with Antonelli being handed a five-second penalty for too many track limit infringements.

It means that Antonelli missed out on two points to his championship rival Russell, meaning that the young Italian now only leads the championship by seven points, ahead of the main event at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday.

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F1 Drivers' Standings after the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race

F1 Constructors' Standings after the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Pos. Team Pts. 1 Mercedes 143 2 Ferrari 98 3 McLaren 61 4 Red Bull Racing 20 5 Haas F1 Team 18 6 Alpine 17 7 Racing Bulls 14 8 Audi 2 9 Williams 2 10 Cadillac 0 11 Aston Martin 0

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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