F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Miami Grand Prix sprint race
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Miami Grand Prix sprint race
Kimi Antonelli is still the championship leader
F1's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix saw several changes to the world championship standings.
The sprint race weekend at the Miami International Autodrome sees a maximum of 58 points on offer for teams with the two races around the circuit, while drivers can pick up a maximum of 33 in their quest for drivers' championship glory.
And the Miami Grand Prix sprint race saw a complete flip in the competitive order to what we have been seeing throughout most of 2026 so far.
2025 world champion Lando Norris won the race, while his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri finished second in a one-two for the reigning champions.
Meanwhile, Mercedes' George Russell and Kimi Antonelli could only finish down in fourth and sixth respectively, with Antonelli being handed a five-second penalty for too many track limit infringements.
It means that Antonelli missed out on two points to his championship rival Russell, meaning that the young Italian now only leads the championship by seven points, ahead of the main event at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday.
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen sends Miami warning, Red Bull star disqualified
F1 Drivers' Standings after the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race
|Pos.
|Driver
|Team
|Pts.
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|75
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|68
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|43
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|33
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|28
|7
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas F1 Team
|17
|8
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|16
|9
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|16
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|10
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|4
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull Racing
|4
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|2
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas F1 Team
|1
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|17
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|0
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|0
|19
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|0
|20
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|0
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race
|Pos.
|Team
|Pts.
|1
|Mercedes
|143
|2
|Ferrari
|98
|3
|McLaren
|61
|4
|Red Bull Racing
|20
|5
|Haas F1 Team
|18
|6
|Alpine
|17
|7
|Racing Bulls
|14
|8
|Audi
|2
|9
|Williams
|2
|10
|Cadillac
|0
|11
|Aston Martin
|0
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