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George Russell, Kimi Antonelli at the Japanese GP press conference

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Miami Grand Prix sprint race

George Russell, Kimi Antonelli at the Japanese GP press conference — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Standings 2026: Latest points leaders after the Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Kimi Antonelli is still the championship leader

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

F1's sprint race at the Miami Grand Prix saw several changes to the world championship standings.

The sprint race weekend at the Miami International Autodrome sees a maximum of 58 points on offer for teams with the two races around the circuit, while drivers can pick up a maximum of 33 in their quest for drivers' championship glory.

And the Miami Grand Prix sprint race saw a complete flip in the competitive order to what we have been seeing throughout most of 2026 so far.

2025 world champion Lando Norris won the race, while his McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri finished second in a one-two for the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, Mercedes' George Russell and Kimi Antonelli could only finish down in fourth and sixth respectively, with Antonelli being handed a five-second penalty for too many track limit infringements.

It means that Antonelli missed out on two points to his championship rival Russell, meaning that the young Italian now only leads the championship by seven points, ahead of the main event at the Miami International Autodrome on Sunday.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen sends Miami warning, Red Bull star disqualified

F1 Drivers' Standings after the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Pos. Driver Team Pts.
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes75
2George RussellMercedes68
3Charles LeclercFerrari55
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari43
5Lando NorrisMcLaren33
6Oscar PiastriMcLaren28
7Oliver BearmanHaas F1 Team17
8Pierre GaslyAlpine16
9Max VerstappenRed Bull Racing16
10Liam LawsonRacing Bulls10
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls4
12Isack HadjarRed Bull Racing4
13Gabriel BortoletoAudi2
14Carlos SainzWilliams2
15Esteban OconHaas F1 Team1
16Franco ColapintoAlpine1
17Nico HulkenbergAudi0
18Alexander AlbonWilliams0
19Valtteri BottasCadillac0
20Sergio PerezCadillac0
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0
22Lance StrollAston Martin0

F1 Constructors' Standings after the 2026 Miami Grand Prix sprint race

Pos. Team Pts.
1Mercedes143
2Ferrari98
3McLaren61
4Red Bull Racing20
5Haas F1 Team18
6Alpine17
7Racing Bulls14
8Audi2
9Williams2
10Cadillac0
11Aston Martin0

F1 COMMENTATORS: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

Sam Cook
Written by
Sam Cook - Digital Journalist
Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands.
View full biography

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F1 Mercedes Lando Norris George Russell Kimi Antonelli Miami Grand Prix

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