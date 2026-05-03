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Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025

FIA announce Max Verstappen investigation at Miami Grand Prix after clumsy error

Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce Max Verstappen investigation at Miami Grand Prix after clumsy error

The Miami Grand Prix saw a dramatic incident

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen faces an FIA investigation after the Miami Grand Prix, following a clumsy error from the Dutchman.

Following a race start in which he dropped all the way down from second to ninth, Verstappen opted to gamble with an early pit stop following a lap six safety car, dropping him down to 16th but with fresh tyres.

We were then treated to a masterclass in the midfield in which Verstappen overtook several cars in the aftermath of the safety car, moving his way up to sixth place, before his rivals pitted and he actually found himself in the lead of the race for a few laps.

However, it was later revealed that Verstappen's pit stop may have seen the Dutchman drive over the white line on his pit exit, something that would be a slam dunk penalty if he was found guilty.

Unusually for these kinds of potential infringements, however, FIA race stewards have opted to investigate the incident after the race rather than making a decision during the race.

It means that any result that Verstappen achieves at the Miami International Autodrome could be subject to change in the aftermath of the race.

READ MORE: FIA announce disqualification verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen's nightmare Miami GP start

Prior to his alleged misdemeanour on lap seven heading into the pits, Verstappen had already ruined his chances of a race victory.

The Dutchman made two uncharacteristic mistakes at the start of the race.

Having started from second, he had a better start than Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and looked to have the lead of the race heading into turn one. However, Verstappen went wide into turn one after locking up his tyres, before getting on the power too early into turn two and spinning his RB22 around.

Verstappen did brilliantly to keep his Red Bull still in the race, but he tumbled down the order into ninth while his rivals went flooding past him.

The Dutchman will face a trip to the stewards' room post-race for the pit stop error, being investigated for failing to follow the race directors' orders.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen sends Miami warning, Red Bull star disqualified

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