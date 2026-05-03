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Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Bahrain, 2026

F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix times and positions

Max Verstappen, Kimi Antonelli, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Miami Grand Prix times and positions

Find all the times and positions from the 2026 Miami Grand Prix here

Kimi Antonelli took his third straight F1 grand prix victory in Miami on Sunday, putting together a masterful drive in an unusual race and becoming the first driver in the sport's history to convert his first three pole positions into race wins in consecutive races.

The teenager shrugged off Mercedes' apparent loss of their previous pace dominance to battle and beat out Lando Norris for the win – while his team-mate George Russell struggled so much that he finished more than 40 seconds back in fourth place.

Russell was aided by some rare final lap drama, Charles Leclerc spinning and bashing the wall while fighting Oscar Piastri for third place. The Ferrari star managed to get his car pointing in the right direction, but could only limp home with a likely damaged suspension, being swamped by Russell and Max Verstappen as he nursed his car to the flag in sixth.

He could, however, be set to regain at least a couple of points – with Verstappen to be investigated after the race for potentially crossing the white line on pit exit, an offence which typically carries a five-second penalty.

READ MORE: F1 Miami Grand Prix start time changed as FIA react to weather chaos in South Florida

The race was started three hours earlier than originally scheduled in order to minimise the potential of lightning stoppages, with storms scheduled to hit the area throughout the day.

While that paid off and there were no lightning strikes near the Miami International Autodrome, there was still an absolutely electric first lap which saw Verstappen do a 360 degree spin in the second corner, Lewis Hamilton get hit by Franco Colapinto, and Leclerc storm (ahem) into the lead.

Leclerc, Antonelli and Norris all battled for the lead in the opening half-dozen laps before two entirely separate crashes – Isack Hadjar clipping the wall by himself, and Liam Lawson flipping Pierre Gasly into a barrel roll a few corners later – brought out the safety car.

All three drivers involved retired from the race at that point, as did Nico Hulkenberg. The German's exit was unrelated to the other three, and more closely related to Audi's ongoing struggles to keep their cars running this weekend.

Verstappen took the chance for a cheap safety car pit stop to rid himself of his unusually-worn medium tyres at that point, switching early onto a set of hards with the intention of running 50-odd laps to the finish without visiting his mechanics again.

The rain teased by the forecasts never did arrive over the course of the race, with Antonelli and Norris pulling far away from their rivals at the front of the pack to fight it out between themselves in a dramatic finale.

Verstappen's tyre gamble did put him briefly back in the battle for a podium spot after his earlier spin – although he was eventually reeled in and passed by Leclerc, Piastri and Russell, finishing in fifth place (after the Ferrari's late crash).

F1 Results: Miami Grand Prix 2026

Miami Grand Prix Race Results
Position Driver Team Time
1Kimi AntonelliMercedesWINNER
2Lando NorrisMcLaren+3.264s
3Oscar PiastriMcLaren+27.092s
4George RussellMercedes+43.051s
5Max VerstappenRed Bull+43.949s
6Charles LeclercFerrari+44.245s
7Lewis HamiltonFerrari+53.753s
8Franco ColapintoAlpine+1:01.871s
9Carlos SainzWilliams+1:22.072s
10Alex AlbonWilliams+1:30.972s
11Oliver BearmanHaas+1 LAP
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi+1 LAP
13Esteban OconHaas+1 LAP
14Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls+1 LAP
15Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+1 LAP
16Sergio PerezCadillac+1 LAP
17Lance StrollAston Martin+1 LAP
18Valtteri BottasCadillac+2 LAPS
NCNico HulkenbergAudiDNF
NCLiam LawsonRacing BullsDNF
NCPierre GaslyAlpineDNF
NCIsack HadjarRed BullDNF

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Lando Norris is the reigning F1 champion, and won his first drivers' championship last year.

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