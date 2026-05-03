F1 Miami Grand Prix: How points work if rescheduled race does not go full distance
F1 Miami Grand Prix: How points work if rescheduled race does not go full distance
Valuable information ahead of Sunday's rescheduled race in Florida
The F1 Miami Grand Prix has been moved forward as brutal weather hits South Florida today (Sunday May 3) but what happens to the championship standings if it cannot be completed?
The FIA reacted early on Sunday by announcing that the 57-lap race will now begin at 1pm local time (6pm UK, 7pm CET, 10am Pacific) due to thunderstorms forecast for the Miami Gardens area. Three hours earlier than the orginally planned start.
As chaos descends on South Florida, the potential for the race not making it to that 57-lap distance is clearly very much in play.
If you are wondering what happens if it does not, and how it impacts the results and standings, we have you covered.
READ MORE: FIA announce disqualification verdict for Red Bull F1 star at Miami Grand Prix
How points work for a shortened F1 Grand Prix
According to article 2.2.1 of the FIA regulations, championship points - both for the drivers’ and constructors’ standings - depend on the leader’s completed laps from the start signal until the race’s end notification. Points will only be awarded if the leader has completed at least two full, consecutive laps under green conditions, with no safety car or virtual safety car periods.
To break it down:
* If at least two laps are completed, the winner earns 6 points and the fifth-placed driver receives 1 point.
* Should the competitors complete more than 25 per cent but less than 50 per cent of the planned distance, the winner will be granted 13 points while the driver finishing ninth gets 1 point.
* If over 50 per cent but less than 75 per cent of the race is run, the winner’s reward increases to 19 points, with the tenth-placed driver receiving 1 point.
* Once 75 per cent or more of the race distance is completed, the standard Formula 1 points system applies. So in this case, 42.7 laps would need to be completed in Miami today.
What is the time distance for an F1 race?
The race must conclude within a three-hour window from the official race time so 1pm to 4pm local time (6pm-9pm UK). Actual racing time is capped at two hours.
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