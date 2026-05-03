FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has made a huge announcement regarding the future of F1, and it will likely be music to the ears of many fans of the sport.

The recently re-elected president of F1's governing body confirmed a major development in the future of F1's engines, just as this weekend's Miami Grand Prix was getting underway.

The 2026 campaign took a brief pause when both of last month's Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix had to be cancelled as a result of the Iran war, with no replacement races elected in their place.

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Though the F1 spring break was unexpected, it did give the FIA and F1 much-needed time to go back to the drawing board and assess how the controversial new regulations could be further improved.

There are not many drivers who like the sport's overhauled chassis and power unit regulations which have been introduced in 2026, and there are even fewer fans who are onboard with the new rules.

But Ben Sulayem has now confirmed the return of one of the sport's most loved engine eras, revealing that he is hoping to fast-track the comeback of V8s in the pinnacle of motorsport.

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F1 could see V8s return by 2030

Speaking to media, Ben Sulayem confirmed the return of the V8 engines which were so loved by fans the last time they were seen (and more importantly heard) on track between 2006 and 2013.

"It’s coming," said Ben Sulayem, referring to a return to V8s or V10s, which he previously attempted to push last year, although his bid was rejected by the power unit manufacturers at the time.

"Oh yes, it is coming. At the end of the day, it’s a matter of time," he continued.

"In 2031, the FIA will have the power to do it, without any votes from the PUMs [power unit manufacturers]. That’s the regulations.

"But we want to bring it one year earlier, which everyone [externally] now is asking for. When you try to tell them [the PUMs] they say no, but what will come, will come, and it [the power] will come back to the FIA."

Reflecting on the reason for the return to V8s, the 64-year-old added: "Let's not talk about the technical side of it. Let's talk about the mission of it.

"The mission will be less complication, not like now. When the MGU-H was there before, it was there to serve a purpose, but none of the manufacturers benefited from it in the real world.

"Now, with just the MGU-K, it's the same engine. It's turbo, it's 1.6 litre."

Ben Sulayem: V8s are coming back

Though a return to V10s in F1 would certainly get true petrolheads invested in the sport again, this would be highly unlikely due to the lack of relevance to the manufacturers and their road cars. V8s on the other hand can offer this, and for that reason, would be the preferred route.

"I feel like a V10…if I ask any of the manufacturers who are in F1 now if they produce any cars with a V10, an era that many of the cars had, but now, no," said Ben Sulayem.

"The most popular and easiest to work with is the V8. You get the sound, less complexity, lightweight.

"You will hear about it very soon, and it will be with a very, very minor electrification, but the main one will be the engine. It will not be something like now, which is a 46-54 split. There will be very minimal [electric] power.

"The V8, you see it [in road cars] with Ferrari, Mercedes, Audi, Cadillac. You see it with most of the manufacturers, and that gives you a lightweight car."

The FIA president then announced an ambitious timeline, saying: "I'm targeting 2030. One year before the maturity [of the regulations]. it will happen."

"They want it to happen," he continued, referring to the power unit manufacturers, before adding: "But let's say the manufacturers don't [vote for it], then one more year and it will be done. It's not a matter of, 'Do I need their support?' No, it will be done. V8 is coming.”

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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