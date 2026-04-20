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Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025

FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix

Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025 — Photo: © IMAGO

FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix

A wave of new rules have been announced for 2026

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

The FIA have announced a series of changes to the 2026 F1 regulations ahead of the next race at the Miami Grand Prix.

The news comes after a series of meetings that have looked to address some of the complaints that various teams and drivers have raised since the introduction of the new regulations at the start of the season.

While not a total overhaul of the current rulebook, the announcement does cover a wide variety of issues including qualifying, wet conditions, race starts and the race itself.

All of these will now be put before an FIA World Motor Sport Council vote with a view to implementation before the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, except for the race starts proposals which will be tested and analysed during that weekend.

Are you happy with the rule changes?

All F1 rule changes in full

A lengthy statement released by the FIA confirmed the following: "A number of refinements to the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship regulations were agreed today during an online meeting between the FIA, Team Principals, CEOs of Power Unit Manufacturers and FOM.

"The final proposals presented during today’s meeting were the result of a series of consultations over the past few weeks between the FIA, technical representatives and extensive input from F1 drivers.

"Discussions around potential adjustments were based on data gathered from the first three events of the 2026 season.

"The 2026 regulations were developed and agreed in close partnership with the FIA, teams, OEMs, Power Unit Manufacturers, and FOM. Changes to the regulations were discussed against the backdrop of this collaboration.

"The proposals agreed today were as follows and will be implemented from Miami apart from the race start changes that will be tested in Miami and adopted following feedback and analysis."

Qualifying

"Adjustments to energy management parameters, including a reduction in maximum permitted recharge from 8MJ to 7MJ, aimed at reducing excessive harvesting and encouraging more consistent flat-out driving. This change targets a maximum superclip duration reduced to approximately 2-4 seconds per lap.

"Peak superclip power increased to 350 kW, previously being 250kW, further reducing the time spent recharging, and reducing driver workload on energy management. This will also be applied in Race conditions.

F1 EXPLAINED: What is super clipping?

"The number of events where alternative lower energy limits may apply has been increased from 8 to 12 races, allowing greater adaptation to circuit characteristics."

Race

"The maximum power available through the Boost in race conditions is now capped at +150 kW (or the car’s current power level at activation if higher) limiting sudden performance differentials.

"MGU-K deployment is maintained at 350 kW in key acceleration zones (from corner exit to braking point, including overtaking zones) but will be limited to 250 kW in other parts of the lap.

"These measures are designed to reduce excessive closing speeds while maintaining overtaking opportunities and overall performance characteristics."

Race starts

"A new 'low power start detection' system has been developed, capable of identifying cars with abnormally low acceleration shortly after clutch release.

"In such cases, an automatic MGU-K deployment will be triggered to ensure a minimum level of acceleration and mitigate start-related risks without introducing any sporting advantage."

F1 2026 Regulations: What has happened to the MGU-H?

"An associated visual warning system is being introduced, activating flashing lights (rear and lateral) on affected cars to alert following drivers.

"A reset of the energy counter at the start of the formation lap has also been implemented to correct a previously identified system inconsistency."

Wet conditions

"Tyre blanket temperatures for intermediate tyres have been increased following driver feedback in order to improve initial grip and tyre performance in wet conditions.

"Maximum ERS deployment will be reduced, limiting torque and improving car control in low-grip conditions.

"The rear light systems have been simplified, with clearer and more consistent visual cues to improve visibility and reaction time for following drivers in poor conditions."

F1 2026 Regulations: What are the new mirror hazard lights?

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