A wave of new rules have been announced for 2026

The FIA have announced a series of changes to the 2026 F1 regulations ahead of the next race at the Miami Grand Prix.

The news comes after a series of meetings that have looked to address some of the complaints that various teams and drivers have raised since the introduction of the new regulations at the start of the season.

While not a total overhaul of the current rulebook, the announcement does cover a wide variety of issues including qualifying, wet conditions, race starts and the race itself.

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All of these will now be put before an FIA World Motor Sport Council vote with a view to implementation before the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, except for the race starts proposals which will be tested and analysed during that weekend.