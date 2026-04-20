FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix
FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix
A wave of new rules have been announced for 2026
The FIA have announced a series of changes to the 2026 F1 regulations ahead of the next race at the Miami Grand Prix.
The news comes after a series of meetings that have looked to address some of the complaints that various teams and drivers have raised since the introduction of the new regulations at the start of the season.
While not a total overhaul of the current rulebook, the announcement does cover a wide variety of issues including qualifying, wet conditions, race starts and the race itself.
All of these will now be put before an FIA World Motor Sport Council vote with a view to implementation before the Miami Grand Prix on May 3, except for the race starts proposals which will be tested and analysed during that weekend.
Just in
Recommended by the editors
FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix
George Russell speaks out on Max Verstappen F1 retirement: 'He's got nothing left to achieve'
Jos Verstappen bluntly reveals why Gianpiero Lambiase is leaving Red Bull
FIA set to take decisive action over F1 rules Max Verstappen hates
Latest News
FIA announce series of F1 rule changes ahead of Miami Grand Prix
- 26 minutes ago
FIA President Ben Sulayem confirms change to F1 rules following complaints
- 42 minutes ago
Mercedes F1 chief Toto Wolff urges FIA not to meddle with title fight
- 1 hour ago
FIA issues statement after spectator killed at major rally
- 3 hours ago
Martin Brundle tells all on how his famous F1 Grid Walk began
- Today 13:57
George Russell speaks out on Max Verstappen F1 retirement: 'He's got nothing left to achieve'
- Today 12:55
Most read
F1 News Today: F1 teams head to Nurburgring as FIA approve new race
- 4 april
FIA approve new race after F1 cancellations
- 3 april
FIA announce replacement races after Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GP cancellations
- 9 april
Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen withdraw help from F1 star
- 4 april
F1 News Today: Max Verstappen triggers 2026 cancellations as McLaren secure Red Bull star
- 10 april
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation
- 5 april