What is super-clipping?
What is super-clipping?
What is it and why does Crofty keep talking about it?
The 2026 F1 season will be full of little buzzwords commentators such as David Croft will bring up time-and-time again, the most recent of which emerged in Melbourne. Super-clipping.
F1 fans got their first taste of the 2026 cars in action at the Australian Grand Prix, where Mercedes confirmed everybody's fears and George Russell was crowned victorious.
Mercedes were just about the only team to leave Melbourne happy on Sunday, with the paddock full of complaining drivers and social media abuzz with discontent, as the 2026 cars showed they're all about energy management rather than traditional racing.
One new term also arose from last weekend's broadcast - super-clipping. Here's all you need to know about the phrase.
F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained
What is super-clipping and how does it work?
One of the biggest challenges in 2026 is harvesting and recapturing electrical energy in the battery of the new power units, which traditionally is done through lifting and coasting.
However, there is a more complex way of doing this called 'super-clipping'. This describes when engine harvesting takes place at the end of a straight, or in a fast corner, slowing down even if the driver is fully pressing the throttle.
Super-clipping comes with a price and this is lower top-speed, with part of the power stored in the MGU-K for deployment later, instead of going where it usually would in the rear wheels.
What do the drivers think about super-clipping?
On the Saturday at the Australian GP, Norris described the 2026 cars as 'probably the worst ever made' and that the 50/50 split between the ICE and electrical power 'doesn't work' because you're 'decelerating so much before corners', which is essentially super-clipping.
From Norris to Verstappen, the verdict is clear. The F1 grid are not fans of driving in such a manner and are hoping dialogue with the sport's changemakers will improve on the current situation.
F1 2026 Regulations: What is lift and coast?
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F2 and F3 plan to race despite fears of F1 grands prix cancellation in Middle East crisis
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton is the biggest winner from the Australian Grand Prix - this is why
F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification with penalties applied
F1’s new cars in 2026 are how much slower? Australian Grand Prix confirms the sad truth
F1 Engine Compression Ratio - What is it and why is it so controversial?
Latest News
Max Verstappen drops huge hint over Red Bull future as Mercedes rumours swell
- 45 minutes ago
F2 and F3 plan to race despite fears of F1 grands prix cancellation in Middle East crisis
- 1 hour ago
Even Jeremy Clarkson can't get his head around the new F1 rules in Sky Sports dig
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Mercedes could 'block' Horner return, Verstappen rages
- 3 hours ago
Red Bull must ‘meet in the middle’ to avoid repeat of painful driver axing
- 3 hours ago
What is super-clipping?
- Today 14:56
Most read
FIA announce late Mercedes penalty verdict after front row lockout at Australian Grand Prix
- 7 march
F1 News Today: Adrian Newey in firing line as Aston Martin may deliberately DNF
- 3 march
F1 Qualifying Results: Australian Grand Prix times and positions - Verstappen crashes out, Russell dominates
- 7 march
Aston Martin set to DNF at Australian Grand Prix as Alonso and Stroll fear nerve damage
- 5 march
F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams in 2026
- 6 march
Where is Christian Horner? Australian Grand Prix goes ahead without former F1 Red Bull boss
- 6 march