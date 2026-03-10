What is it and why does Crofty keep talking about it?

The 2026 F1 season will be full of little buzzwords commentators such as David Croft will bring up time-and-time again, the most recent of which emerged in Melbourne. Super-clipping.

F1 fans got their first taste of the 2026 cars in action at the Australian Grand Prix, where Mercedes confirmed everybody's fears and George Russell was crowned victorious.

Mercedes were just about the only team to leave Melbourne happy on Sunday, with the paddock full of complaining drivers and social media abuzz with discontent, as the 2026 cars showed they're all about energy management rather than traditional racing.

One new term also arose from last weekend's broadcast - super-clipping. Here's all you need to know about the phrase.

What is super-clipping and how does it work?

One of the biggest challenges in 2026 is harvesting and recapturing electrical energy in the battery of the new power units, which traditionally is done through lifting and coasting.

However, there is a more complex way of doing this called 'super-clipping'. This describes when engine harvesting takes place at the end of a straight, or in a fast corner, slowing down even if the driver is fully pressing the throttle.

Super-clipping comes with a price and this is lower top-speed, with part of the power stored in the MGU-K for deployment later, instead of going where it usually would in the rear wheels.

What do the drivers think about super-clipping?

On the Saturday at the Australian GP, Norris described the 2026 cars as 'probably the worst ever made' and that the 50/50 split between the ICE and electrical power 'doesn't work' because you're 'decelerating so much before corners', which is essentially super-clipping.

From Norris to Verstappen, the verdict is clear. The F1 grid are not fans of driving in such a manner and are hoping dialogue with the sport's changemakers will improve on the current situation.

