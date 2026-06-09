EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari F1 brake supplier confirms investigation this week after scathing Leclerc rant
EXCLUSIVE: Ferrari F1 brake supplier confirms investigation this week after scathing Leclerc rant
Braking news!
Do you know how rare it is as an F1 writer to actually, sincerely be able to say: 'We have some braking news for you'? It's rare!
Thanks, then, to Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, and team brake supplier Brembo for the opportunity after the Monegasque driver's retirement from his home grand prix.
Leclerc was clearly furious in his post-race media commitments, claiming that 'out of the four brakes, I had three brakes not working', and calling the situation 'borderline dangerous'.
The Ferrari star washed his hands of all responsibility for his race-ending crash with a dozen laps to go, pinning the blame wholly on his brakes.
The company Brembo which supplies them, said in a statement to GPFans , were surprised by those comments.
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Ferrari supplier 'really surprised' by Leclerc claims
Brembo will be holding a technical meeting this week with Ferrari's engineers this week to attempt to get to the bottom of Leclerc's issues, which he said on Sunday had also been an issue in Canada.
"Brembo Group is really surprised by the statements made by Charles Leclerc after F1 Monaco Grand Prix," the statement began.
"The partnership between Brembo and Scuderia Ferrari has continued for more than 50 years and also extends to other brands within the Group, including AP Racing clutches and Öhlins dampers, confirming the strength and breadth of this long-standing collaboration.
"At present, the company does not know the causes of the issues experienced by Charles Leclerc and therefore considers it premature to draw definitive technical conclusions before the available data has been analysed. In cases such as this, it is necessary to examine the telemetry data together with the team’s engineers in order to accurately determine the origin of the incident.
"Today, Brembo is a benchmark in Formula 1 and is present on every car on the grid through its braking technologies. Over the years, Formula 1 teams have continued to choose Brembo solutions, recognising their reliability, innovation and world-class performance.
"The Group will continue to invest in innovation, reliability and performance, while continuing its collaboration with Scuderia Ferrari and all other Formula 1 teams."
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