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Charles Leclerc, generic, Monaco, 2026

Charles Leclerc says 'three out of four Ferrari brakes not working' in Monaco crash

Charles Leclerc, generic, Monaco, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Charles Leclerc says 'three out of four Ferrari brakes not working' in Monaco crash

Ferrari have noticed an upward curve recently, but Charles Leclerc seems to be struggling

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has bemoaned his brakes, after crashing out of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc only completed 66 laps of Sunday's Monaco GP, crashing out in unusual fashion seconds before the safety car restart.

Leclerc was in a great position just a few laps before the safety car was called, sat in third in the race and less than five seconds behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who had a five-second time penalty.

However, a safety car was called after a crash at the final turn for Lance Stroll, and Hamilton served his penalty while Leclerc had to wait as Ferrari double stacked their cars in the pits, leaving the Monegasque star fuming.

The call to double stack the Ferrari drivers at the pit stop had already enraged Leclerc, asking his team via team radio why they had made that decision rather than leaving him out following Stroll's crash.

But as the race was about to get back underway, Leclerc crashed at the exact same corner as Stroll, bringing out a red flag as stewards checked over that section of the track.

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Brake issues at Ferrari?

Leclerc immediately proclaimed over team radio that he would not take responsibility for the crash, while the Monegasque driver said in his post-race interview that the incident was part of the brake issues that he has been talking about in recent weeks.

The 28-year-old has not been happy with his SF-26 recently, and he has said that he will not accept what happened in Monaco as his mistake.

In a separate post-race interview with media, Leclerc revealed exactly what the problem was with his car.

"Out of the four brakes, I had three brakes not working," Leclerc said. "So in a Formula 1 car, it's never a good thing.

"The front left was working well, the front right was half working, and the two rear brakes were not working at all. And when I say at all, it's that on data, there's no deceleration at all. It's like the callipers were not even in the car."

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