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Charles Leclerc

F1 Monaco Grand Prix stopped after Charles Leclerc crash brings out red flag

Charles Leclerc — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Monaco Grand Prix stopped after Charles Leclerc crash brings out red flag

There was a dramatic incident during the Monaco GP

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Charles Leclerc crashed out of his home grand prix in Monaco, ending his chance of a podium, and bringing out a late red flag at the track on Sunday.

More than 60 laps into the grand prix, Leclerc was in a great position, sat in third and less than five seconds behind team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who had a five-second time penalty.

However, a safety car was called and Hamilton served his penalty while Leclerc had to wait as Ferrari double stacked their cars in the pits, leaving the Monegasque star fuming.

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix winner then crashed immediately at the safety car restart on lap 66, slamming into the barriers and ending his participation in the race. After another brief safety car, the race was red-flagged.

The red flag was brought out, immediately suspending the session after Lance Stroll and Leclerc both crashed at the same corner, with the FIA stewards wanting to check the track surface at that final corner.

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle said about the track at the final corner: “Oh that is a tricky one, three, four metres long, you can give it a clean and tell the drivers to be careful of it but this is highly unusual to say the least.”

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton penalty at Monaco GP

Leclerc rages at Ferrari

The call to double stack the Ferrari drivers at the pit stop had already enraged Leclerc, asking his team why they had made that decision rather than leaving him out following Stroll's crash.

But following his own later crash, Leclerc hinted at deeper problems at Ferrari, by claiming that his crash was down to issues he has been moaning about for several weeks.

Leclerc has constantly bemoaned the brakes on his SF-26 in the last few rounds, including during Saturday in Monaco.

He took to team radio immediately, claiming that he will not take responsibility for the crash, saying: "I'm not even going to take the blame! These brakes!"

The red flag led to a total disruption time of 37 minutes, with the race restarting at 4:12pm UK time.

F1 RESULTS: Monaco GP race times and positions

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