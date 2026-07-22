Lewis Hamilton dealt George Russell 'massive hit' to F1 title hopes
Lewis Hamilton dealt George Russell 'massive hit' to F1 title hopes
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Mercedes F1 star George Russell heads to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix with a lot of ground to make up in the championship.
And Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle feels the Brit has former team-mate and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to thank for that.
At last weekend's race in Spa, Russell struggled with the boost on his Mercedes, something which was especially evident at the start of the race when he got swallowed up by the frontrunners.
This meant the 28-year-old then found himself fighting for track position with Hamilton, an interaction which ended with Russell in the gravel and found the Ferrari star slapped with a five-second penalty from the FIA stewards.
But the kicker is that even after serving his penalty and almost getting another one for knocking over one of his mechanics in the pits, the 41-year-old still managed to cross the line in P4, allowing him to leapfrog Russell in the drivers' standings.
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Brundle breaks down impact of Hamilton-Russell crash
Russell was ruled out of last weekend's Belgian GP on the opening lap thanks to the collision with Hamilton, something which means his previous gap of 25 points to championship leader and team-mate Kimi Antonelli has now doubled.
Taking a closer look at the incident and giving his opinion on the fallout of it for Sky Sports F1, Brundle assessed what the crash means for Russell and his title hopes which appear to be slowly slipping away.
"George Russell is clearly not a direct descendant of the Alessandro Volta, Michael Faraday, Thomas Edison or Nikola Tesla families because he never seems to have the right battery power at the moment," joked Brundle.
"Whether that is missing straight-line speed compared to his team-mate Antonelli in qualifying, for whatever mystery reasons, or climbing the hill to turn five on the opening lap.
"Antonelli got away well at the start and Verstappen's Red Bull launched unusually nicely too.
"But Max appeared to pull a cunning move by powering past before Eau Rouge at the bottom of the hill, but his post-race comments say that his car had too much battery deployment suggesting he had nothing to do with that cunning plan…
"Both Mercedes of Antonelli and Russell started the race with less battery charge than needed, and it particularly hurt Russell on the long climb to the critical turn five braking point, and he was mugged by three cars including Lewis Hamilton.
"George braked impressively late trying to make up for his poor arrival speed and was on the outside of Lewis, leaving racing room.
"Lewis, close behind Max, slid a little wide and contacted George who spun into retirement, and at the same time taking a massive hit to his championship comeback chances."
F1 2026 drivers' standings ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|204
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|159
|3
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|154
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|126
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|103
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|92
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|91
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|60
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|42
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|39
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|22
|12
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|10
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|16
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
READ MORE: Verstappen left speechless over FIA decision on Red Bull
READ MORE: Wolff reacts after Hamilton crash ruins Russell's race
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