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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Silverstone, Britain, 2026

Ferrari prepare to unleash engine upgrade in bid to catch Mercedes in title battle

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Silverstone, Britain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Ferrari prepare to unleash engine upgrade in bid to catch Mercedes in title battle

Lewis Hamilton looks to be in the drivers' championship fight

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023
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Another power unit upgrade is coming for Ferrari at their home race at Monza, according to reports in Italian media.

Ferrari are desperately trying to catch up to Mercedes this year, who seem to have the dominant package and are leading both championships.

The Belgian Grand Prix showed just how far ahead Mercedes are compared to Ferrari, with Kimi Antonelli storming to a pole position-race victory double.

However, for the fifth time in six races, one of the Mercedes cars didn't pick up a single point. This time it was George Russell, who came into contact with Lewis Hamilton's car on lap one and went spinning off into the gravel and out of the race.

With Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finishing up in second and Hamilton in fourth, it meant that Ferrari actually closed the gap to Mercedes in the constructors' championship despite Antonelli's win, and Hamilton also climbed above Russell and into second in the drivers' championship.

The Maranello-based squad are very much in the hunt for their first title of any kind since 2008, but certainly need to try to make improvements to their power unit if they are to maintain pace in the standings.

READ MORE: Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian GP

Ferrari power unit upgrades on the way

Now, Corriere Della Sera are reporting that Ferrari do have some upgrades on the way for their power unit which will help them, particularly at more high-speed circuits such as Spa-Francorchamps.

The above publication have said that the next upgraded power unit will come in time for their home race at Monza, the Italian Grand Prix on September 6.

That will be the 13th round of the season, and is the next high-speed circuit similar to Spa-Francorchamps, with it being nicknamed the 'Temple of Speed'.

There is often a lot of pressure on Ferrari to perform at Monza, and they will be looking to put on a show there and really show that they can challenge for this season's world championship.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Russell crash in crazy Belgian GP start

READ MORE: F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Hamilton suffers setback

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