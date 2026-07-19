Lewis Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian Grand Prix
It was a dramatic moment during the raceMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton accidentally hit a Ferrari F1 mechanic in the pit lane at the Belgian Grand Prix, with the mechanic thankfully confirmed to be ok.
Hamilton was serving a five-second time penalty during his one and only pit stop at Spa after being penalised for an early incident with George Russell, meaning the mechanics were not allowed to touch his car for five seconds.
Once that five seconds had elapsed, the mechanics got to work changing Hamilton's tyres, and attempting to alter his front wing, as confirmed by Sky Sports F1 pundit Bernie Collins.
She stated that one of the mechanics had a blue tube for front wing adjustment as Hamilton moved on to the hard tyres.
But unfortunately, the light on Hamilton's pit box went green before the mechanic had finished his work, and Hamilton moved off, accidentally bumping into a mechanic who tried to dive out of the way.
"Is he okay?," Hamilton checked on team radio, with his race engineer Carlo Santi confirming that the mechanic was all good, and Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok stating that he had got straight back up.
Collins suggested that they had not managed to alter Hamilton's front wing in the end, meaning the seven-time world champion did not have the wing he wanted heading out of the pits.
Hamilton then seemed to confirm Collins' thoughts, asking over team radio: "Did you put front wing in or not?"
"We didn't manage," his race engineer Santi replied, before Hamilton said: "****, yeah I can't turn the car so..."
READ MORE: Toto Wolff fires Mercedes warning after Ferrari sneak into F1 title battle
Hamilton under investigation for pitlane incident
With the mechanic okay and Hamilton continuing on in the race, it later popped up from the FIA that the team had been noted for an unsafe release.
FIA race stewards then confirmed that the incident would be investigated after the race, meaning Hamilton could yet be handed a time penalty.
The seven-time F1 champion crossed the line in fourth, but that could yet be changed amid the alleged unsafe release, and Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle claimed that it would be 'hard to defend' given that he hit the mechanic.
Lewis Hamilton menyenggol pit crew saat exit box.— F1 Speed Indonesia (@f1speed_indo) July 19, 2026
Ferrari di radio mengatakan krunya tidak apa-apa. pic.twitter.com/IS9XzxIwVy
READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix
READ MORE: McLaren given new Mercedes engine weeks after F1 rivals
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
George Russell distraught after Lewis Hamilton Belgian Grand Prix crash: 'Maybe he could have braked a bit more'
- 1 hour ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
FIA announce LATE punishment for Lewis Hamilton incident after Belgian Grand Prix
George Russell distraught after Lewis Hamilton Belgian Grand Prix crash: 'Maybe he could have braked a bit more'
Lewis Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian Grand Prix
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton suffers setback
Latest News
FIA announce LATE punishment for Lewis Hamilton incident after Belgian Grand Prix
- 10 minutes ago
George Russell distraught after Lewis Hamilton Belgian Grand Prix crash: 'Maybe he could have braked a bit more'
- 1 hour ago
Toto Wolff reacts after Lewis Hamilton crash ruins George Russell's race
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton suffers setback
- 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Belgian Grand Prix times and positions
- 3 hours ago
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july