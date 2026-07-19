Lewis Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian Grand Prix

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

It was a dramatic moment during the race

Lewis Hamilton accidentally hit a Ferrari F1 mechanic in the pit lane at the Belgian Grand Prix, with the mechanic thankfully confirmed to be ok.

Hamilton was serving a five-second time penalty during his one and only pit stop at Spa after being penalised for an early incident with George Russell, meaning the mechanics were not allowed to touch his car for five seconds.

Once that five seconds had elapsed, the mechanics got to work changing Hamilton's tyres, and attempting to alter his front wing, as confirmed by Sky Sports F1 pundit Bernie Collins.

Article continues under video

She stated that one of the mechanics had a blue tube for front wing adjustment as Hamilton moved on to the hard tyres.

But unfortunately, the light on Hamilton's pit box went green before the mechanic had finished his work, and Hamilton moved off, accidentally bumping into a mechanic who tried to dive out of the way.

"Is he okay?," Hamilton checked on team radio, with his race engineer Carlo Santi confirming that the mechanic was all good, and Sky Sports F1's Karun Chandhok stating that he had got straight back up.

Collins suggested that they had not managed to alter Hamilton's front wing in the end, meaning the seven-time world champion did not have the wing he wanted heading out of the pits.

Hamilton then seemed to confirm Collins' thoughts, asking over team radio: "Did you put front wing in or not?"

"We didn't manage," his race engineer Santi replied, before Hamilton said: "****, yeah I can't turn the car so..."

READ MORE: Toto Wolff fires Mercedes warning after Ferrari sneak into F1 title battle

Hamilton under investigation for pitlane incident

With the mechanic okay and Hamilton continuing on in the race, it later popped up from the FIA that the team had been noted for an unsafe release.

FIA race stewards then confirmed that the incident would be investigated after the race, meaning Hamilton could yet be handed a time penalty.

The seven-time F1 champion crossed the line in fourth, but that could yet be changed amid the alleged unsafe release, and Sky Sports F1 legend Martin Brundle claimed that it would be 'hard to defend' given that he hit the mechanic.

Lewis Hamilton menyenggol pit crew saat exit box.



Ferrari di radio mengatakan krunya tidak apa-apa. pic.twitter.com/IS9XzxIwVy — F1 Speed Indonesia (@f1speed_indo) July 19, 2026

READ MORE: FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty verdict at Belgian Grand Prix

READ MORE: McLaren given new Mercedes engine weeks after F1 rivals

Related