F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Here is the full race result from the Belgian Grand Prix

The final result from the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA, after a late verdict for Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

Pole sitter Kimi Antonelli stormed to victory at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, with Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc finishing second and four-time champion Max Verstappen third.

Hamilton finished fourth in the race, but was under investigation by FIA race stewards for an alleged unsafe release which saw the seven-time world champion hit a Ferrari mechanic with his car. Fortunately, the mechanic was unhurt.

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After the race, an FIA verdict confirmed that Ferrari had been penalised for the unsafe release, but through a hefty €30,000 fine, rather than a sporting penalty for Hamilton. €10,000 of Ferrari's fine is suspended for 12 months barring they don't commit a similar offence.

It means that Hamilton keeps his fourth position, and he rises above Mercedes' George Russell and into second in the drivers' championship.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri rounded out the top five, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar finished a brilliant sixth having started all the way down in 21st.

READ MORE: Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian GP

F1 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2026

Here is the final classification from the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:

Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:48.890 on lap 44.

When is the next F1 race?

The next race is the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, which takes place next weekend.

The action kicks off on Friday, July 24, with the first two practice sessions taking place on that day, before FP3 and qualifying on the Saturday.

Hungary's main event is on Sunday, July 26, with a lights out time of 3pm local time (CEST), or 2pm BST.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Russell crash in crazy Belgian GP start

READ MORE: F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Hamilton suffers setback

Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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