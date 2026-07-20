F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
Here is the full race result from the Belgian Grand PrixMake us your Google favorite
The final result from the 2026 F1 Belgian Grand Prix has been confirmed by the FIA, after a late verdict for Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.
Pole sitter Kimi Antonelli stormed to victory at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, with Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc finishing second and four-time champion Max Verstappen third.
Hamilton finished fourth in the race, but was under investigation by FIA race stewards for an alleged unsafe release which saw the seven-time world champion hit a Ferrari mechanic with his car. Fortunately, the mechanic was unhurt.
After the race, an FIA verdict confirmed that Ferrari had been penalised for the unsafe release, but through a hefty €30,000 fine, rather than a sporting penalty for Hamilton. €10,000 of Ferrari's fine is suspended for 12 months barring they don't commit a similar offence.
It means that Hamilton keeps his fourth position, and he rises above Mercedes' George Russell and into second in the drivers' championship.
McLaren's Oscar Piastri rounded out the top five, while Red Bull's Isack Hadjar finished a brilliant sixth having started all the way down in 21st.
READ MORE: Hamilton HITS mechanic in chaotic Ferrari pit stop at Belgian GP
F1 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2026
Here is the final classification from the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix, as confirmed by the FIA:
|Pos/Status
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|4
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|8
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|12
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|15
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|DNF
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|DNF
|George Russell
|Mercedes
Fastest Lap: Lando Norris [McLaren] - 1:48.890 on lap 44.
When is the next F1 race?
The next race is the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix, which takes place next weekend.
The action kicks off on Friday, July 24, with the first two practice sessions taking place on that day, before FP3 and qualifying on the Saturday.
Hungary's main event is on Sunday, July 26, with a lights out time of 3pm local time (CEST), or 2pm BST.
READ MORE: Hamilton and Russell crash in crazy Belgian GP start
READ MORE: F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Hamilton suffers setback
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 News Today: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty
- Today 06:57
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Charles Leclerc yellow flag fury sparks call for FIA change
Martin Brundle savages new F1 rules: 'I've got a tear in my eye'
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
Lewis Hamilton blames 'unlucky' penalty for costing him Belgian Grand Prix win chance for Ferrari
Latest News
Charles Leclerc yellow flag fury sparks call for FIA change
- 11 minutes ago
FIA president pays tribute after death of Formula E team principal Cyril Blais
- 1 hour ago
Ferrari prepare to unleash engine upgrade in bid to catch Mercedes in title battle
- 2 hours ago
Martin Brundle savages new F1 rules: 'I've got a tear in my eye'
- 3 hours ago
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2026 results: Final classification after late penalties applied
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce late Belgian GP Ferrari punishment as Hamilton regrets 'unlucky' penalty
- Today 06:57
Most read
F1 News Today: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull
- 10 july
Jeremy Clarkson signs with F1 team ahead of British Grand Prix
- 2 july
Max Verstappen signs for McLaren and four other F1 silly season moves
- 9 july
McLaren chief Zak Brown issues statement on Max Verstappen signing
- 1 july
FIA announce LATE demotion for F1 star at British Grand Prix
- 4 july
Max Verstappen signs deal with McLaren - but there’s a twist
- 16 july