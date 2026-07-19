F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton hunts for 8th title
F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton hunts for 8th title
Hamilton and Ferrari are catching up with MercedesMake us your Google favorite
The F1 title race is well underway and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is in the mix as he hunts down that illusive eighth victory.
Now 41 years old, Hamilton has finally settled in at Ferrari and since taking his first grand prix win in red at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in June, has helped the Scuderia to gain on championship leaders Mercedes.
The Silver Arrows' teenage star Kimi Antonelli has managed to cling onto his lead in the drivers' standings, but after finishing out of the points last time out at Silverstone, team-mate and title rival George Russell is only 25 behind.
Having won his first race of the season at the British GP, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc is up to fourth in the standings, a contrasting state of affairs to those of Max Verstappen, who suffered another disastrous afternoon at Silverstone as he crashed out of the race in the final moments.
Heading into today's Belgian GP, Verstappen sits way down in seventh with it now being mathematically impossible to reach the top two of the standings before the summer break, hence the constant chatter over whether he will choose to activate his performance-based exit clause or not.
READ MORE: Norris set for huge FIA penalty at Belgian Grand Prix
Latest F1 2026 Drivers' Standings
Antonelli continues to lead the way in the championship, but after the British GP last time out, Russell is only 25 points behind.
Hamilton is just 32 points off the top spot in the standings and seven behind second-placed Russell:
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|179
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|154
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|147
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|108
|5
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|97
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|82
|7
|Max Verstappen
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|76
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|52
|9
|Pierre Gasly
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|42
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|39
|11
|Arvid Lindblad
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|20
|12
|Oliver Bearman
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|18
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|14
|Carlos Sainz
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|6
|15
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|6
|16
|Alex Albon
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|5
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|3
|18
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|20
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|0
Latest Constructors' Standings
Mercedes continue to dominate the 2026 team competition, but Ferrari are catching up and now sit 78 points behind the Silver Arrows:
|Pos
|Team
|Points
|1
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|333
|2
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|255
|3
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|179
|4
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|128
|5
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|60
|6
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|59
|7
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|21
|8
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|11
|9
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|6
|10
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1
|11
|Cadillac F1 Team
|0
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