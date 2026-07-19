F1 Standings 2026: Latest points table as Lewis Hamilton hunts for 8th title

The F1 title race is well underway and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton is in the mix as he hunts down that illusive eighth victory.

Now 41 years old, Hamilton has finally settled in at Ferrari and since taking his first grand prix win in red at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix in June, has helped the Scuderia to gain on championship leaders Mercedes.

The Silver Arrows' teenage star Kimi Antonelli has managed to cling onto his lead in the drivers' standings, but after finishing out of the points last time out at Silverstone, team-mate and title rival George Russell is only 25 behind.

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Having won his first race of the season at the British GP, Hamilton's team-mate Charles Leclerc is up to fourth in the standings, a contrasting state of affairs to those of Max Verstappen, who suffered another disastrous afternoon at Silverstone as he crashed out of the race in the final moments.

Heading into today's Belgian GP, Verstappen sits way down in seventh with it now being mathematically impossible to reach the top two of the standings before the summer break, hence the constant chatter over whether he will choose to activate his performance-based exit clause or not.

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Latest F1 2026 Drivers' Standings

Antonelli continues to lead the way in the championship, but after the British GP last time out, Russell is only 25 points behind.

Hamilton is just 32 points off the top spot in the standings and seven behind second-placed Russell:

Lewis Hamilton could overtake George Russell in the F1 standings this weekend

Latest Constructors' Standings

Mercedes continue to dominate the 2026 team competition, but Ferrari are catching up and now sit 78 points behind the Silver Arrows:

Pos Team Points 1 Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 333 2 Scuderia Ferrari HP 255 3 McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 179 4 Oracle Red Bull Racing 128 5 BWT Alpine F1 Team 60 6 Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 59 7 TGR Haas F1 Team 21 8 Atlassian Williams F1 Team 11 9 Audi Revolut F1 Team 6 10 Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1 11 Cadillac F1 Team 0

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Written by Kerry Violet - F1 News Editor Having graduated from the University of Sheffield with a 2:1 in Journalism in 2022, Kerry continued her pursuit of finding a full-time position in motorsport through work with the F1 Arcade in London, where she got to meet true fans of the sport and make a live grand prix watch party memorable for them. It was here that she confirmed her dream of combining her background in journalism and love of motorsport, going on to volunteer with the female-led platform Empoword Journalism. Having completed stints as a screen editor and sports editor, Kerry landed her first F1-specific editorial role with GPFans and has thoroughly enjoyed continuing to work closely with the sport ever since. The access GPFans offers Kerry has allowed her to interview big names such as Naomi Schiff and David Coulthard and given her experiences she could only have dreamt of as a young F1 fan. View full biography

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